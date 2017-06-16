President Iohannis to welcome PM of Luxembourg, visit Sibiu together

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis welcomes today at Cotroceni Palace Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel. The two high-ranking officials are scheduled to visit Sibiu together.

“On 17 June, the Romanian President and the Prime Minister of Luxembourg will leave for Sibiu, where they will attend events marking the 10th anniversary of the Luxembourg-Sibiu- European Capitals of Culture moment,” presidential spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg is paying a three-days visit to Romania.