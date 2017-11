President Iohannis travels by train to Ploiesti: I want to personally check how people travel by train nowadays

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday traveled by train to Ploiesti, to attend the debate “Romanian cities 100 years after the Great Union. A smart future for Ploiesti.”

The head of state posted on his Facebok page a picture from the train showing him alongside the presidential advisers Cosmin Marinescu and Laurentiu Stefan, and other representatives of the Presidential Administration.

“On my way to Ploiesti, to discuss about the smart future of the Romanian cities,” wrote Iohannis.

Upon leaving the train in the Southern Train Station of Ploiesti, President Iohannis was welcomed by the City Mayor, Adrian Dobre, the head of the state saying that his gesture was meant as a signal for the need of mobility.

“I want to personally check how people travel by train nowadays. (…) By taking the train I wanted to give a signal about the need for mobility. We all want to have a modern, European country, and mobility is part of this concept. In what the Bucharest-Ploiesti route is concerned things are going reasonably well, but there is need of more involvement from those in charge,” said Iohannis. He also specified that he traveled at the 1st class and the ticket cost approximately 26 lei.