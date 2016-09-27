President Iohannis underscores need for energy legislation stability to OMV Petrom delegation

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday welcomed a delegation of the OMV Petrom oil and gas company headed by the company’s CEO Rainer Seele.

The Presidential Administration says in a press statement that presented at the meeting were OMV Petrom’s development guideline in the current economic context, special consolidation opportunities in the region as well as the need for fiscal and legislative predictability in this business areas that will keep up interest in development.

“Romania’s President has underscored that to Romania, energy independence and security are essential objectives in the context of a single, integrated market based on free access, competition and competitiveness,” the statement says.

The meeting was a good opportunity to reiterate the special potentials of cooperation between OMV and ExxonMobil related to the exploration for Black Sea hydrocarbons and for dialogue between OMV and the Romanian Government.