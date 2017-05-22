President Iohannis: Unfortunately, Romania has never been generous enough with research and researchers

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday in Brasov that Romania, unfortunately, has never been generous enough with research and researchers, and authorities of the state must understand the importance of supporting this essential area for the future of the country.

“Unfortunately, Romania has never been generous enough with research and researchers. Investments in this area bring too little political capital, and unfortunately, research funding ranks us still, or once again, on the last positions in the European Union, with direct effects on Romania’s performance. […] I know that it’s not easy to perform in a context as the one of the last decades, in which research, development and innovation didn’t always enjoy the support, respect and stability that they deserve,” President Iohannis stated in a speech delivered at the Aula of Transylvania University in Brasov, within a debate with members of the scientific community and private environment, on the topic of collaboration between academic and private environment in the research area.

The head of state mentioned that the experience of other member states reveals us how “economic adaptability is strictly connected to a nation’s capacity to innovate, but also to capitalize on these discoveries in the economic and social area,” and underscored the necessity of state authorities to endorse not only research, but also the researcher profession.

In this context, the President admitted he was “concerned” about some recent measures of the Innovation and Research Ministry, on which he had signals from some researchers’ associations, but also from universities with powerful international ties.

“Performance is extremely difficult to achieve with limited resources. If we want to keep Romania on the European and world map of research and innovation it’s mandatory to assume the funding of these strategic areas for Romania as a priority,” the head of state said.

The President mentioned that on Monday morning he paid a visit to the Research-Development Institute of the Transylvania University in Brasov, one of the most modern in the country and appreciated that Brasov has been and remains “an open city towards the development of the most modern economy branches.”

The President’s schedule included a visit to the “Sfantul Constantin” Hospital in Brasov, which, according to the Presidential Administration, through the services it granted and performance in preventing nosocomial infections, the hospital contributed to Brasov’s transformation in a regional development center in the private medical services area. The hospital was awarded in 2013 with the European Hand Hygiene Excellence Award.

Moreover, the head of state will join the “Plant for the planet” campaign of the Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation, following to plant in the courtyard of the Forestry and Forest Exploitation Faculty of the Transylvania University in Brasov the sapling number 2,000,000. The “Plant for the Planet” project received the 1st prize in the Environment and Impact section of the Civil Society Gala in 2014.

The visit of President Klaus Iohannis in Brasov county will end this afternoon at the Olympic Complex for Winter Sports in Rasnov, which meets the standards of the International Ski Federation and which put Romania on the map of European winter sports.