President Iohannis urges Romanians to vote: Don’t let others decide for you what happens with Romania

“We reached the end of the election campaign and currently the most important message that I want to convey Romanians is a clear and simple one: Dear Romanians, go to vote! Go to vote and don’t let others decide for you what happens with our Romania. Even if you have an option or not, vote!,” the head of state said on Friday in a statement delivered at the Cotroceni Palace.

He underlined the importance of the Sunday elections.

“It has been said these days that this election campaign didn’t manage to move, didn’t succeed to generate an emotion as other election campaigns did. However, the voting day creates emotions. On Sunday we go and elect Romania’s Parliament for the next four years. It is an important choice. It’s important because we want to continue together to make Romania better. It’s important because together we have to build a powerful and prosperous Romania,” Iohannis stated.

The head of state pointed out that the absenteeism on the voting day is never a solution.

“In democracy the elector becomes active and involved only on the voting day. Don’t miss, dear Romanians, this opportunity, go and vote even if you decide at the last moment whom to vote for,” Iohannis added.

“I want a Romania without corruption”

President Klaus Iohannis also stated that he wants a Romania without corruption, on the occasion of celebrating the International Anti-Corruption Day.

“Today, 9 December, all around the world, the International Anti-Corruption Day is being celebrated. Corruption means poverty, stagnation, disregard for the citizens, disregard for the law. As I have stated before: corruption kills. That is why I want a Romania without corruption. This is the reason why I have stated each time that I support the fight against corruption. This is why I believe that the anticorruption fight in Romania has to continue in force,” the head of state said at Cotroceni Palace.

He underlined that he highly appreciates the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) activity and of those who did their job “so that today, Romania should not appear on the list of corrupted countries and in order for it to become an example of action and determination in the anticorruption fight.”

“The fight against corruption has to continue until the observance of the law and correctness become a normality, until they become a rule, until we build a society that doesn’t bear and tolerate corruption. I believe we are on the right track, but it’s important to continue and in order to continue it’s good that we vote. I expect you on Sunday to vote!,” the head of state concluded.