President Iohannis visits INDAGRA International Agricultural Fair: This event, a chance to promote Romanian products

INDAGRA – the largest and most important international fair of agricultural, horticulture, viticulture and livestock products and equipment in Southeast Europe opened on Wednesday at the Romexpo exhibition centre in northern Bucharest and will host until 6 November over 520 exhibitors from 22 countries over 34,000 sqm.

From 2 to 6 November, the Romexpo Exhibition Centre will host three significant international events: INDAGRA, INDAGRA FOOD – Int’l Fair for Food Industry and EXPO DRINK & WINE – Wine, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages Fair.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the opening of the International Agriculture, Horticulture, Viticulture and Animal Husbandry Fair INDAGRA that this event represents a special chance to promote domestic products, and pointed out that the large number of participants is proof that Romania’s agriculture is on the right track.

“Today, INDAGRA brings together exhibitors from 25 countries and a praiseworthy indication is that this year international participation accounts for 30 percent, which means cutting edge technology, but also ingenious solutions meant to bring outstanding performance in agriculture. To Romania, this event represents a special chance to promote domestic products, to get acquainted with the modern agriculture techniques and technologies,” said Iohannis.

He underscored that INDAGRA has become a landmark in agricultural cooperation not just for farmers, but for experts, suppliers and customers as well.

“A performing agriculture needs research, latest generation machines and equipment, quality raw materials, and INDAGRA brings all these elements under one roof,” said Iohannis.

The head of the state mentioned that each year INDAGRA counts major domestic and foreign companies among its exhibitors, which proves the immense potential of Romanian agriculture.

“It is very important that we know to intelligently promote our strengths, whether we refer to crop farming or animal husbandry potential, traditional or ecological products, or the Romanian wine varieties that earned international appreciation,” Iohannis said.

He added that INDAGRA also provides a very good communication platform for agriculture professionals and concluded that the large number of exhibitors and the special interest in this international fair shows that Romania is on the right track and must carry on with dedication and seriousness.

“I am sure that this year’s edition will bring added value for Romanian agriculture,” concluded Iohannis, who attends for the second consecutive year the opening of the fair.

Also attending the opening of the event were Agriculture Minister Achim Irimescu, president of the Chamber of Commerce Mihai Daraban, presidential advisors.

After the official opening ceremony, the President toured the fair. His schedule also included a debate with farmers.

“ Agriculture could become real engine of economic growth, figures say good agricultural year”

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that agriculture could become a real engine of economic growth, underlining that according to figures Romania has had a good agricultural year.

“Romania has a huge agricultural potential and we should all be interested in agriculture’s fate and its development prospects. (…) I’ve just visited a part of the INDAGRA fair and I have to tell you that there are good omens for our agriculture, which might become an engine of economic growth, both through performance and competitiveness,” Iohannis told a debate called ‘Romania’s President in conversation with agriculturists,’ organised as part of the INDAGRA international agricultural trade fair.

The head of state specified that for a sustainable path, agriculture needs investment, applied research, cutting-edge machinery and tools, modern techniques and technologies.

“For the first time, the average wheat production of Romania exceeded 4.1 tonnes per hectare. This good yield shows it is understood that modern agriculture requires investment in modern techniques and technologies that bring immediate productivity,” said Iohannis.

He added that several farmers have advanced to a level of high performing agriculture, specifying that EU funds have also contributed to this result.

“It is remarkable that over 3.4 billion euro have been paid just this year. A huge sum, an amount that has certainly contributed to the good results,” said Iohannis.

In his opinion, to be more competitive in the current market’s dynamic, Romania should get more consistent investment in processing sector.

“Only this way could we reverse the ongoing trends of large agri-food imports that have generated an almost 15pct-deficit in Romania’s agri-food trade,” explained Iohannis.

The head of state added that new markets for the Romanian products should be sought, both inside and outside the European Union.

“ Absence of political will to clarify property rights, major obstacle to agricultural development”

Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday also underlined that the absence of political will to clarify property rights is a major obstacle to the development of Romania’s agriculture.

“In order to put Romania’s agriculture on track for modernisation, we have to solve the issue of property. Could we have competitive agriculture with lasting progress without first solving the already historic issue of the land registry? In the end, that is about bringing order, clarity and predictability in the organisational foundations of agriculture. I’d dare say straight that the fragmented structure of land ownership may not be the major obstacle to the development of agriculture as the absence of political will to clarify the property rights when needed is,” Iohannis told the debate in Bucharest called “Romania’s President in conversation with agriculturalists,” part of an ongoing INDAGRA agricultural trade fair.

The President added that that has delayed the creation of markets, from loan markets to land guarantees, with Romania’s agriculture becoming efficient in big agricultural holdings only.