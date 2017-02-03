President Iohannis wants to address Parliament on 7 February

President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter to the Heads of the two Chambers of the Legislature, in which he reveals that he wants to address Parliament on 7 February, in respect to the amendments made to the criminal legislation, as well as in regards to the events that were generated by those modifications.

“According to the provisions of the article 88 of Romania’s Constitution, republished, I want to address a message to Parliament in respect to the amendments made by the Government to the criminal legislation, as well as in respect to the events generated by those amendments,” the head of state’s letter, which was sent to President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Speaker of the Deputies’ Chamber Liviu Dragnea, points out.

President Iohannis suggests his message be delivered to Parliament on 7 February, at 12:00 hrs.