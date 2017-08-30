President Iohannis welcomes Egyptian ForMin Shoukry, highlights traditional Romanian-Egyptian ties

The excellent traditional relationships between Romania and Egypt, which 111st anniversary will be celebrated this year, were highlighted by President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday when welcoming at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

Sameh Hassan Shoukry is paying a visit to Bucharest in order to attend, as a special guest, the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy 2017.

According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis expressed a desire to intensify political dialogue, including at the highest level, as well as economic cooperation.

In his turn, the Egyptian foreign minister underlined his country’s decision to revive the bilateral relationship, which has very solid foundations, commending Romania for its constant support as one of Egypt’s most powerful friends in time, including, more recently inside the European Union.

Shoukry also highlighted the opportunities for the bilateral and third-party economic cooperation in Africa and the Middle East.

“Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry also handed a message signed by the President of Egypt, Mr. Abdel Fattah Elsisi, to his Romanian counterpart that mentions the importance of developing bilateral relations, including the economic dimension, and the desire to increase their level, while commending Romania for sharing its democratic transformation expertise and inviting President Iohannis on an official visit to Cairo.”

Iohannis thanked for the message and pointed out that Romania appreciates Egypt’s role as a moderator of stability of the Middle East, noting Egyptian efforts to maintain balanced approaches at a regional level amid deepening crises in the Middle East.

Iohannis and Shoukry had an in-depth exchange of views on EU-Egypt relations, as well as on the most urgent items on the regional agenda, with emphasis on efforts to solve the Libyan file and counteract illegal migration and terrorist threats.

