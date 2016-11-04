President Iohannis welcomes new Ambassadors of Kuwait, Bulgaria, Greece, India, Argentina and Saudi Arabia

*Kuwait Emir invited to pay visit to Romania

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Friday, at the Cotroceni Palace, the Ambassadors of Kuwait (photo), Bulgaria, Greece, India, Argentina and Saudi Arabia in Romania.

The head of state met with Kuwait Ambassador Talal Mansour Alhajeri, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria Todor Ivanov Churov, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic Vassilis Papadopoulos, Ambassador of the Republic of India Doctor Akella Venkata Sai Ramesh Chandra, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic and with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Aifan, on the occasion of the presentation of the letters of credence.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, President Iohannis, during the meeting with the Ambassador of Kuwait expressed the desire of Romanian side to intensify the bilateral political relations, Kuwait being one of the most important partners of our country in the region. In this context the mutual interest was reconfirmed in terms of developing the cooperation in the economic area, the Kuwait Ambassador underlining his country’s wish to increase investments in Romania, taking into account the potential of cooperation in tourism, healthcare and other areas.

“Romania’s President reiterated, with this occasion the invitation sent to the Kuwait Emir to pay a visit to Romania,” the release of the Presidential Administration reveals.

At the meeting with the Ambassador of Bulgaria, Klaus Iohannis expressed his support in order to develop the bilateral political partnership, as well as to strengthen the economic relations.

“In terms of security, President Klaus Iohannis stressed out the importance of sending a cohesion message of the NATO’s allies in the South of the Eastern Flank, in order to fully implement the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Warsaw, which targeted the security in the Black Sea region,” the Presidential Administration mentions.

The Bulgarian Ambassador highlighted in this context the convergence of Bulgarian side’s positions with the ones of Romania and expressed full availability to cooperate with Romania within the Alliance, in order to put into practice the decisions which were taken at the Summit held in July.

The release points out that during the meeting with the Greek official, the developments of the bilateral relation were reviewed, as well as the mutual interest to strengthen and develop the political and sectoral dialogue, but also the Hellenic-Romanian economic cooperation, Ambassador Papadopoulos bringing to mind the favorable climate of our country for Greek companies’ businesses. Furthermore, the Hellenic Ambassador mentioned the mutual interests of the two states within the EU in areas such as joint agriculture and cohesion policies.

The Presidential Administration mentions that the Hellenic Ambassador thanked for the particular level of Romanian standards in terms of protecting people belonging to national minorities, which the Greek minority in Romania benefits from. President Iohannis stressed the respect that this minority has in our country and the binder role it has between Romania and Greece.

In the context of the meeting with the Indian Ambassador, the head of state highlighted the good bilateral relationships of Extended Partnership between Romania and India. In this regard to the intensification of political, governmental and parliamentary dialogue on a high level was encouraged, alongside the diversification of methods aimed at the bilateral economic collaboration on an investment and commercial plan, promoting cooperation on a cultural and educational plan respectively.

“The Ambassador of India pointed out that the development of economic relations represents a priority of his tenure and mentioned the intention of the Indian President, who wants to pay a visit to Romania,” the release reveals.

With the occasion of welcoming the Argentine Ambassador, President Iohannis emphasized our country’s wish to strengthen relations with Argentina, both on a bilateral level and within the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, and the necessity to stimulate the economic relations, taking into account the potential of the two countries and their complementary profile.

At the meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the head of state expressed the Romanian side’s satisfaction regarding the excellent bilateral relations, Saudi Arabia being a traditional key-partner of Romania in the Gulf area, both form a political and an economic point of view. The Saudi Ambassador underlined the priority that he will be giving while in office for the development of cooperation in the economic area, while President Iohannis encouraged Saudi investments in Romania.

The head of state welcomed each ambassador and wished them success in fulfilling their tenure, assuring them of the entire support of the Romanian authorities in this regard.