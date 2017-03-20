President Iohannis welcomes Prince Charles next week

President Klaus Iohannis will welcome Prince Charles, who is going to pay an official visit to Romania on 29 March, the two having scheduled a meeting on their bilateral agenda, on Monday announced the spokeswoman of the head of the state, Madalina Dobrovolschi.

She added that President Iohannis will offer a reception in honour of Charles, Prince of Wales.

The head of the state has received Prince Charles earlier, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, on 31 May 2015 and on 29 May 2016.

On 7 March, the Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland announced that Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, will pay an official visit to Romania, 29 through 31 March. This is the second official visit of Prince Charles, Heir to the British throne, to Romania, since 1998 up to now. The regional tour will continue with visits to Italy and Austria.