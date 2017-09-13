President Iohannis welcomes proposal for Sibiu to host European Council summit. Commissioner Cretu : Nothing but good news for Romania. PM Tudose: Juncker’s message, extraordinary; it is the first time when the EC doesn’t criticise us

President Klaus Iohannis is welcoming a proposal of the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, for Romania’s Sibiu City to host a European summit in 2019, while particularly appreciating the unity message of the European Union and the strengthening of the European design.

”The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, is particularly appreciating the message of unity of the European Union and the strengthening of the European project conveyed today by the President of the European Commission, Mr Jean-Claude Juncker, in his speech to the European Parliament. The vision of the European Commission is that of a stronger union, in full agreement with the position repeatedly expressed by the President of Romania. Romania remains a partner deeply attached to the European idea and fully involved in efforts to advance integration in a formula of unity and cohesion, without fragmentation among member states. It is our country’s firm commitment to contribute to the consolidation of the European project as a strategic goal,” the Presidential Administration said Wednesday in a press statement.

Iohannis is also welcoming a proposal of the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, for Romania’s Sibiu City to host a European summit on March 30, 2019, during Romania’s presidency of the EU Council, a summit on strategic issues related to the future of the European Union.

“Under its presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania will continue to act firmly as an active partner with a constructive, unitary and pro-European approach to the measures to be adopted and aimed at the future of the European Union. The President of Romania also appreciates the reiteration of the European Commission’s support for Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area.”

At the same time, Iohannis is hailing President Jean-Claude Juncker’s proposal to create an assistance instrument for the EU member states joining the Eurozone. According to the Presidential Administration, this way Romania will be able to benefit from important support in achieving its strategic objective of adopting the European single currency.

PM Tudose: Juncker’s message, extraordinary; it is the first time when the EC doesn’t criticise us

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Wednesday said that the message of European Commission President Jean Claude-Juncker is “extraordinary,” a positive one, appreciative of Romania’s demarches.

“I want to note today and congratulate all Government members and all Romanians, in fact, who have made it possible for the European Commission President, Mr Jean-Claude Juncker, in the annual message, to refer to Romania only positively. It is an extraordinary message, it is the first time when the European Commission doesn’t criticise us and appreciates the steps we have all made, Romania is the heroine of this story,” Tudose said in the beginning of the Government meeting.

Commissioner Cretu : Nothing but good news for Romania

The announcement made today by European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker about the organization of a special Summit in Romania’s city of Sibiu on March 30, 2019 is good news for our country, said European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu.

“President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said today in the State of the Union address before the European Parliament that ‘now is the time to draw first conclusions from this debate. Time to move from reflection to action. From debate to decision. Today I would like to present you my view: my own ‘scenario six’, if you will: in a Union of equals, there can be no second class citizens. It is unacceptable that in 2017 there are still children dying of diseases that should long have been eradicated in Europe. Children in Romania or Italy must have the same access to measles vaccines as other children right across Europe. No ifs, no buts. This is why we are working with all Member States to support national vaccination efforts. Avoidable deaths must not occur in Europe.

In a Union of equals, there can be no second class consumers. I will not accept that in some parts of Europe, people are sold food of lower quality than in other countries, despite the packaging and branding being identical.

If we want to strengthen the protection of our external borders, then we need to open the Schengen area of free movement to Bulgaria and Romania immediately.”

“President Juncker also announced plans to organize during Romania’s Presidency of the Council of the EU, immediately after the Brexit, a Special Summit in Romania in Sibiu on March 30, 2019. This should be the moment we come together to take the decisions needed for a more united, stronger and democratic Europe. This is nothing but god news for Romania!”, underscored European Commissioner Cretu.