President Iohannis, wife Carmen surprise hikers as they stop at Parang mountain chalet

President Klaus Iohannis and his wife Carmen were on a private trip this Saturday to the mountain resort of Parang – Jiu Valley; the couple climbed the Parangul Mic peak (2,074 m) and then stopped for rest and dinner at a chalet in the area.

The Parang mountain rescuers and the owner of the chalet said the president’s visit was nothing unusual, although it took the hikers in the area by surprise.

“It seemed to me just a normal visit, like that of any other tourist, of a mountain man. He is very open, normal person, he talked to everyone, he refused no one,” head of the Hunedoara County Mountain Rescue Public Service Ovidiu Bodean told Agerpres on Sunday.

He said that atop the summit, the president and his wife also met a team of mountain rescuers who were on their regular patrol on the ridge. Carmen Iohannis was pleasantly surprised to see that a girl was also part of the team; “she congratulated her and told us to take care of our colleague,” said Bodean.

President Iohannis “is a man who loves the mountain and his trip to the resort of Parang is a good thing for all of us, for tourism in the area,” a local chalet owner told Agerpres.