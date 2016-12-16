President Iohannis will call Parliament Tuesday, hold consultations with parties on Wednesday and Thursday

President Klaus Iohannis announced that he will call the new Parliament on Tuesday and that on Wednesday and Thursday he will hold consultations with the political parties.

“I will call the new Parliament on Tuesday, 20 December at noon, consultations with the political parties are next on Wednesday and Thursday,” Iohannis said.

He congratulated the parties that entered Parliament and particularly the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the result obtained in the elections.

“I want to congratulate the parties that have managed to enter Parliament, of course, the PSD in the first place, which obtained the highest score. I also congratulate all the 465 lawmakers who will make up the new Parliament of Romania,” the head of state said.

According to him, no party emerged with absolute majority following the vote in the parliamentary election.

“In this context, speaking of the final result of the elections, following the discussions in the public space, I have heard very many times the syntagm ‘people’s vote’. Indeed, the elections are the people’s vote, and the people’s vote in these elections hasn’t designated any party with absolute majority,” Iohannis showed.

“Defection – a toxic phenomenon; I won’t call to consultations a party which obtains majority like this”

President Klaus Iohannis also stated on Friday that defection from one party to another is a “toxic phenomenon” and pointed out that he will not call to consultations a party which would obtain majority through the ones who migrate.

“Political migration is, probably the most harmful phenomenon in Romanian post-December politics. I say this thing because Parliament which is just completing its tenure, and it’s good that it does so, doesn’t look anymore like Parliament which was elected four years ago. Or, this situation in a mature democracy is impossible,” the head of stated said at the Cotroceni Palace, adding that the defection is “a toxic phenomenon.”

He underlined that, if Romanian democracy looks good in other chapters, in this regard it looks bad.

“And the fact that it looks like there are political leaders who form the start imagine they can convince MPs to defect, so they will complete their team reveals that this is no exception, it is a phenomenon which is taken into account, which is promoted and used, but it is fundamentally wrong. My hope is that this defection won’t become a mass phenomenon in the new Parliament,” the head of state revealed.

In his opinion, if the defection is kept low, that would mean Romania is making progresses.

“I hope that this thing is also understood by political leaders, because it is very much up to them. If they encourage this phenomenon, it’s bound to happen. If they discourage it, it won’t happen,” the head of stated claimed.

President Iohannis mentioned that he will call political parties to consultations and not only a party which would obtain majority through defection.

“The formula that I have enunciated today remains, because I speak here about Parliament, which is organized on the voting result. The fact that subsequently some of them are migrating, that is their problem, it is no longer my problem and it is not connected to the consultations,” the head of state pointed out.

When asked about the option of another Government, besides the one made up of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the head of state responded as follows: “I will say that at the right time, when I decide whom to designate for the Prime Minister office.”

ALDE, PSD will make joint nomination for Premier

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will go to consultations with the President with a joint proposition for Premier, ALDE Co-Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Friday.

Asked at a press conference if he has discussed with the PSD leaders the concrete nomination they will make for PM, Tariceanu replied: “No. When we go to Cotroceni, we’ll go with a joint nomination,” adding that “only a special context” would justify ALDE’s insisting that he should be Prime Minister.

According to Tariceanu, the future ministers will be politically appointed and the political responsibility falls on the party that promotes the persons and the governing program.

“This is an essential difference between the current government of technocrats and what a political government is. Of course the ministers will be politically appointed, but in the end, the political responsibility for the public policies also falls on the party that promotes the people and the governing program,” Tariceanu underscored.

He added that negotiations are underway between ALDE and PSD on the governing program.

“In drawing our political future ALDE can in no way dissociate itself from the citizens’ vote. As far as ALDE is concerned, I want to say that we are consistent with the stance we’ve taken for more than two years now, that of having a political cooperation with the government, both in the former Ponta Cabinet and subsequently in Parliament with PSD (…). Taking into account the election outcome, which has given an extremely clear majority to our partners in PSD, as well as the vote of confidence that we received, we can achieve together the necessary majority to form the next government,” said Tariceanu.