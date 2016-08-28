President Iohannis: WWI commemoration brings strongest argument in favour of European project

The WWI commemoration brings forth the strongest argument in favour of the European project, President Klaus Iohannis said on Sunday, at the ceremony devoted to the 100th anniversary since Romania entered WWI.

“At a time when the European Union is regarded with skepticism by some and its values are sometimes questioned under the temptation of populism, radicalism or demagogy, the commemoration of WWI brings forth the strongest argument in favour of the European project. It offered us over 70 years of peace. Not by chance, the European Union was born exactly on the site of the trenches one century ago. It is the widest political and cultural project of understanding and dialogue among Europeans, as an alternative to hatred and division, a commitment to solidarity, unity and coherence in front of the external and internal problems it is confronted with,” the head of state said at the ceremony carried out at the People’s Heroes Memorial in Carol I Park.

Iohannis added that, though its participation in WWI, Romania proved its full affiliation to the European space and its definitive engagement in the political processes of the 20th century.

The commemorative events devoted to the celebration of 100 years since Romania entered World War I (1916-1919) were organised by the Government, under the High Patronage of the President.

PM Ciolos: Legacy left by WWI heroes must be kept, preserved and respected by descendants

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos believes that the legacy left by the WWI heroes must be kept, preserved and respected by descendants and calls for action, so that all those who sacrificed their lives be repaid not only through pious thoughts, but mostly through facts.

“Today, when we mark a century since Romania entered the Great War, we must all reflect more than ever on this moment, but also act so that all those who sacrificed their lives be repaid not only through pious thoughts, but mostly through facts. The legacy left by the WWI heroes must be kept, preserved and respected by descendants. A modern and prosperous Romania, which knows how to truly respect its heroes, through thoughts and facts, has been and continues to be the dream and desire of each of the Romanian servicemen who have left, are leaving or will leave to fight wherever the country sends them. Profound gratitude and eternal glory to the heroes who died and to the war veterans,” Dacian Ciolos said at the festivity held in Carol Park, devoted to the 100th anniversary since Romania entered WWI.