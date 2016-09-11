President Iohannis’s spokesperson: Joint goal of Hollande’s visit – strengthening Romanian-French strategic partnership

The Romanian President’s spokesperson, Madalina Dobrovolschi on Sunday presented the schedule of the visit to Romania by the French President, Francois Hollande, specifying that this visit’s joint goal is the need to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two states and to deepen the bilateral dialogue.

According to Dobrovolschi, on 13 September, at 9 am (EET), president Klaus Iohannis will welcome Francois Holland at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, and talks will be followed by joint press statements. Dobrovolschi added that the two high officials will afterwards pay a visit to the Extreme Light Infrastructure laser at Magurele (southern Bucharest), where agreements in education and research will be signed.

At noon sharp, said Dobrovolschi, the two heads of state will attend the ‘Future French-Romanian Partnerships’ Economic Forum.

“It is an important forum where we should analyse a bit the relationship between France and Romania from this point of view. France is Romania’s fourth commercial partner, fifth investor. The joint goal of this visit is the need to strengthen the strategic partnership between Romania and France and obviously to deepen the bilateral dialogue,” the spokesperson added.

Madalina Dobrovolschi emphasized that the two presidents will also address the rethinking of the European project.

“The two heads of state will talk about what is going on now with the rethinking of the European project, the vision for the rebuilding of this project, what happens after the Brexit moment. Important is that Romania and France could contribute together and substantially to the talks that are scheduled at the Bratislava Summit on 16 September,” said Dobrovolschi