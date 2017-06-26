President Iohannis’s statement of assets: His salary income has increased, while the rental income has decreased three times

The amounts in his accounts have decreased

The Presidential Administration published on Saturday the statement of assets and interests of the President Klaus Iohannis, revealing that his salary income has increased in the last year, as a result of the increases for dignitaries from 2015, while the rental income has decreased three times. Iohannis also has less money in his account, compared to the statement he signed in 2016.

According to his statement of assets, Klaus Iohannis continues to own, together with his wife, five real estate properties in Sibiu, in the circumstances in which the property he lost in front of the court has been already removed from the statement of assets since 2016.

The President has a bank account in value of RON 221,000, which decreased compared to the previous statement of assets, when the account was in value of RON 295,000.

Last year, the Head of State gained more money from the salary, with an income of RON 196,000, compared to the amount of RON 133,879, according to his previous statement. This explains by the fact that Iohannis benefited a whole year, from increased incomes by the Government’s ordinance issued by the Ponta Government in 2015, on the dignitaries’ salaries, compared to the previous statement of assets, which included also the period in which his salary was smaller.

President’s wife, Carmen Iohannis, also benefited from the increases decided by the Parliament, her total income amounting RON 28,122, compared to RON 22,554, in the previous year.

Iohannis continued to receive money from selling his books, but the amount is lower: while the income mentioned in the 2016 statement was higher than RON 82,000, now it has decreased to RON 34,654.

The rental income also decreased. According to the previous statement of assets, the President obtained an income of RON 59,960, as well as Carmen Iohannis. According to the current statement of assets, this income has decreased to RON 19,017.