President Klaus Iohannis appeals against “Dragnea law” on elimination of 102 taxes

On Tuesday, President Iohannis lodged with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) a notification on the law that eliminates 102 non-fiscal taxes, including the radio and TV licence tax, the Head of State arguing that the said law is breaking several articles of the Constitution.

In the notification he lodged with the CCR, President Klaus Iohannis argues two ways in which the Constitution has been broken: in its form and in its substance.

In what concerns its form, Klaus Iohannis argues that Parliament adopted the law on the elimination of 102 non-fiscal taxes without consulting the Government, which means, in the Head of State’s opinion, the violation of the separation of powers principle. “In case a bill entails budgetary modifications, it is necessary for Parliament to request a report from the Government.”

“Parliament cannot pre-establish the modification of budget expenditures without asking the Government for a report in this sense. Given the imperative character of requesting the aforementioned report, this means failure to observe it results in the unconstitutional character of the adopted law,” the President’s notification reads.

The second series of arguments with which President Klaus Iohannis tries to prove the unconstitutional character of the law on the elimination of 102 taxes concerns the substance.

Thus, the Head of State blames failure to observe the fiscal-budgetary discipline stipulated by the Constitution, by normative acts and by CCR’s jurisprudence. “The adopted measures will generate immediate consequences, the current execution of the state budget being affected. At the same time, the law includes measures meant to cause the direct and indirect hiking of budget expenditures, as well as measures meant to lower budget revenues. (…) Moreover, the lawmaker should have also correctly identified the source of financing needed to implement the law,” the President’s notification reads.

Likewise, Klaus Iohannis blames the law’s lack of predictability and coherence, “because it does not include legislative solutions related to the overall effects that the measures instituted will generate.”

Klaus Iohannis offers several concrete examples of detrimental effects for which the lawmaker did not stipulate solutions.

One of these examples is the effect that the elimination of the radio and TV licence tax would have, elimination that could leave the employees of the public radio and public television broadcasters without salaries and could affect the autonomy of the two entities. “The discrepancy between directives is liable to render open to interpretations the status of these entities’ employees (considering that salaries are set by law and are non-negotiable in the public sector), contravening legislative rules, and can, at the same time, affect the autonomy of the public radio and public television broadcasters as consecrated by Article 31, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution,” the President points out in his notification.

The elimination of consular taxes and of the environment tax for auto vehicles could also have detrimental effects for which solutions were not included in the law on the elimination of taxes.

“The premises of a budget imbalance are being created, with the consequence being failure to observe the medium-term budgetary objective in 2017, 2018 and 2019. (…) Any unscheduled supplementary expenditure leads to budget deficit growth if the funds are not included in the fiscal-budgetary strategy, and in order to observe the fiscal-budgetary strategy’s targets any supplementary earmarking of funds must be compensated for by structural measures meant to raise budget revenues and/or lower budget expenditures,” Klaus Iohannis concludes.

On October 25, the Lower Chamber adopted, as decisive Chamber, the law on the elimination of over 100 taxes, including the radio and TV licence tax. The bill had been tabled by Liviu Dragnea.

The law, which leads to the elimination of 102 non-fiscal taxes, was adopted in an emergency procedure by both Chambers of Parliament.

The list of 102 taxes to be eliminated includes the environment tax for auto vehicles, 33 consular and citizenship taxes, 20 Trade Registry taxes, the radio and TV licence taxes, the extra tax for passport issuance, 22 ID renewal or modification taxes, 13 extrajudicial stamp taxes and recreational/sport fishing fees.

Presidential Spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi told Mediafax that the text of the law contains clues that point to its unconstitutionality, bearing in mind “the haste with which Parliament treated this topic, which points to dangerous electioneering populism.”

According to her, the elimination of taxes is a good idea in essence, but “we are talking about a law with significant budgetary impact, a law which, despite entailing important effects, did not enjoy the normal and necessary stage of public consultations.”

“President Klaus Iohannis is a backer of the idea of eliminating some taxes. We have too many taxes. In essence, the idea to reduce their number is good. This case however is a special case. We are talking about a law with significant budgetary impact, a law which, despite entailing important effects, did not enjoy the normal and necessary stage of public consultations. It is, as the President called it, ‘an overzealous method, which is fundamentally counter-productive and detrimental to Romania,’” the Spokesperson said.

Dobrovolschi added that a public debate that took place prior to the law being adopted sparked a wave of requests – from the leadership of the public radio and public television broadcasters, trade unions, relevant bodies and associations – for the President not to promulgate the law. “In fact, the President has encouraged public consultations on this topic also through the debate organised by Active Watch last week, a debate he took part in.”

Dragnea: Iohannis should have waited in one of the tax collector office lines

Liviu Dragnea said President Klaus Iohannis should have waited in one of the long lines formed at tax collector offices before he took the decision to appeal against the law at the CCR, claiming that the President’s motivation is exclusively political.

“Before resorting to such methods in relation to the law through which we have eliminated 102 taxes, Klaus Iohannis should have waited in one of the lines in which Romanians are waiting to pay one of these taxes. He would have understood why this law is good and necessary. Klaus Iohannis is not living among Romanians and does not understand that people are wasting dozens of hours each year to pay these non-fiscal taxes. The President is humiliating Romanians, and his motivations in sending the law to the CCR are exclusively political. I want to assure you that we will continue to do everything legal to implement this law. Only in this way will Romanians be part of the middle class,” Dragnea wrote on his Facebook page.

CCR to discuss notification of President Iohannis in regards to law eliminating 102 fees and duties on 14 December

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) will discuss on 14 December the notification of President Klaus Iohannis regarding the law which provides for the elimination of several fees and duties, as well as the law which makes amendments and additions to some bills, representatives of the CCR stated for Agerpres on Tuesday.

President Iohannis: If law regarding fees is resend to me I’ll decide if promulgate it or request its reexamination

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that if the law regarding the elimination of 102 fees and duties is resent to Cotroceni he will decide at the respective moment if he will promulgate it or if he will request Parliament to reexamine it.

“I have considered that certain things, both regarding the procedure and the substance, weren’t sufficiently well clarified by Parliament and I have requested, consequently, a constitutionality check. Certainly, in case the Constitutional Court finds that some parts must be reformulated, then Parliament will have and will be able to do this thing. In the case in which the law is resent to me, of course I will make the decision at that respective moment, whether to promulgate the law or to ask Parliament to make additions to it,” Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Palace.

He claimed that in this situation, Parliament worked on “fast-forward” with this bill.

“For many reasons, that I don’t know personally, Parliament worked on a very fast procedure, which didn’t allow or maybe certain requirements regarding the procedure weren’t wanted to be complied,” the head of state added.

When asked if he made an opinion about the radio-television fee, Iohannis responded that at this stage there are no discussions regarding especially this fee.

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Tuesday a notification to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the unconstitutionality of the law which eliminates several fees and duties, as well as the law which makes amendments and additions to some bills.