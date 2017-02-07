President Klaus Iohannis invited at CCR meeting discussing his and CSM’s challenges on GEO 13

The Constitutional Court (CCR) has invited President Klaus Iohannis to attend on Wednesday the meeting in which his and CSM’s challenge regarding the constitutional conflict between branches of government will be discussed. The meeting will be public, CCR President Valer Dorneanu (photo) pointed out on Tuesday.

“We’ve invited the parties, we’ve invited the Romanian President too, not as a party, because he is not a party. Parliament, the Government and the CSM are the parties. We’ve sent an invitation to the President too. We will see tomorrow (Wednesday, editor’s note) whether he’ll come or not, we did our duty notifying him about the deadline for the discussion of the challenge he filed – and CSM filed a similar one,” Dorneanu said.

He said that CCR’s meeting on Wednesday, which will address the two challenges concerning constitutional conflict between branches of government – challenges filed by President Iohannis and the CSM –, will be a public one.

Asked why the meeting will be public, this being in fact the first time such a meeting will be public, Dorneanu said: “We had two different practices. At one time, we considered that the parties are bigger authorities – we held a public meeting in the council hall too; but now we are going precisely where the law on our functioning is sending us, to the hall you know so well,” Dorneanu pointed out.

He said that the challenge filed by the Ombudsman against emergency government ordinance (GEO) no.13 will be discussed on Thursday, also in a public meeting.