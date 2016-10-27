President Klaus Iohannis signs Dragos Cristian Dinu’s appointment as European Funds Minister

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed the decree appointing Dragos Cristian Dinu as European Funds Minister, the Presidential Administration informs.

At the same time, the head of state signed the decree taking note of Cristian Ghinea’s resignation from the same office.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Cotroceni Palace on Thursday, at 18:30.

According to a Government release, Dragos Dinu is a specialist in public management, including European funds management.

“Since 2008 he has been an international and national expert in areas such as functional analysis, strategic planning, public policies, institutional analysis and development. In this capacity, he represented international institutions such as the World Bank or UNICEF and coordinated and implemented projects in public institutions in Romania, Georgia, Estonia, the Republic of Moldova, Macedonia, Kosovo or Serbia,” the cited release reads.

Moreover, the Government informs that since May this year Dinu has been Secretary of State with the European Funds Ministry, and his role “focused on major and topical processes on European funds management such as: the designation of the management authorities for the period 2014-2020 or lifting and closing the ex-ante conditionalities corresponding to the Partnership Agreement 2014 – 2020.”

Cristian Ghinea announced his resignation as European Funds Minister on Wednesday, following his joining the Save Romania Union (USR). “My last meeting as a member of the Ciolos 1 Government. It is a strange feeling. It seems a century looking back, but there have only been less than 6 months of tenure, less than a year since I went to the Chancellery. It was intense. And it was an honour! Today is the start of something else,” Cristian Ghinea said.