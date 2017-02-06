President Klaus Iohannis to address Parliament on 7 February

President Klaus Iohannis is going to address Parliament on Tuesday at noon, Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Monday at the end of the meeting of the Joint Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate.

“We have discussed about including on Tuesday’s agenda the request of the President of Romania to address Parliament. We’ve agreed upon for 12:00 sharp, according to the president’s bid,” Tariceanu said.

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a letter to the two heads of the Parliament chambers, showing that he wished to address Parliament on 7 February on the modifications to the criminal law, as well as in connection with the events they have generated.

“In accordance with the provisions of Art. 88 of the Romanian Constitution, republished, I wish to address Parliament a message referring to the amendments brought by the Government to the criminal law, as well as to the events they have generated,” the head of the state’s letter read.

He also proposed to deliver his message at noon.