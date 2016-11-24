President Klaus Iohannis to be at Constitutional Court of Romania on Constitution Day

On December 8, President Klaus Iohannis will take part in the ceremony organised at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) to mark Constitution Day. On this occasion, he will also give a speech.

