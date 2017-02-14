President Klaus Iohannis to discuss with Premier Grindeanu and Minister of Finances on budget draft

The budget draft for 2017 will be discussed, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis and Premier Sorin Grindeanu, and Minister of Public Finances, Viorel Stefan.

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter to the Premier Sorin Grindeanu by which he requests a meeting on the budget draft for 2017.

“Taking into account that today (Monday – e.n.) the Parliament of Romania sent to promulgation the budget draft for 2017 and budget draft on social insurances for 2017, I consider opportune a meeting regarding those two normative acts, to which I invite you together with Minister of Public Finances, Mr Viorel Stefan, on Tuesday, February 14, 11:00, at the Cotroceni Palace”, the letter shows.