President Klaus Iohannis to go to the Netherlands on Friday to be awarded distinction for political and social responsibility

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday will be awarded in Kerkrade – the Netherlands, the “Martin Buber” plaque, which is annually offered by the Euriade Foundation to the personalities who, through their public and private activity, contribute to the development of harmonious communities, based on humanistic values, through authentic dialogue, opening, responsibility and respect for others, the Presidential Administration informs.

“According to the council that decides the award of the ‘Martin Buber’ plaque, in 2016 it is granted to Romania’s president for the respect for the other, the implementation of the dialogue principle and humanistic values in the public and personal life, as well for the full and authentic manifestation of political and social responsibility in Romania and on a European level,” the Presidential Administration points out in a release.

On the occasion of the visit to Kerkrade, the head of state will also participate in a free dialogue with over 100 young people from various corners of the world, participants in this year’s edition of the International Festival of Dialogue themed “Extending a helping hand to the one next to us.”

The festival takes place every year in the interval October – November in the cities of the Meuse-Rhine Euroregion in the area at the borders of Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, and includes, among others, a literature event devoted to young writers “Youth in words,” the international project “Youth in dialogue,” scientific seminars, concerts.

The Euriade Foundation, based in Kerkrade (Netherlands), is a non-governmental organisation promoting youth education in the spirit of European values, inter-cultural events, community unity, diversity, tolerance and mutual aid.

The foundation has been granting each year since 2002, within the International Festival of Dialogue, the “Martin Buber” plaque, an initiative which brought it in 2015 the European Parliament’s “European Citizen” award.