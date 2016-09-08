President Klaus Iohannis to meet Angela Merkel in Berlin on Friday

President Klaus Iohannis will participate in Berlin on Friday in a working meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgium PM Charles Michel and PM of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, the Presidential Administration informs in a release.

The meeting takes place in the context of the process of preparing the informal meeting of the European Council to be held in Bratislava on 16 September, which will debate the EU future in the new framework created after the UK referendum.

The meeting in Berlin is part of the series of contacts which Romania’s President has with European leaders within this process of reflection on the future of the European Union, the Presidential Administration points out.