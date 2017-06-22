President to hold consultations Monday with parliamentary parties to designate new prime minister

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has sent on Thursday a letter to leaders of parties and groups represented in Parliament, inviting them to consultations early next week, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, in order to designate a candidate for the prime minister office.

According to the Presidential Administration, on Monday, at 15:00hrs, representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), together making up the ruling coalition, are expected to consultation; the National Liberal Party (PNL) follows at 16:00hrs, while the Save Romania Union (USR) will be there at 17:00 hrs. The People’s Movement Party (PMP) delegation is scheduled for 17:30hrs, and representatives of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) for 18:00hrs. The national minority parliamentary group follows at 18:30 hrs.

Each delegation can be made up of five persons at the most.