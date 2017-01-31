President urges fresh graduates of National Institute of Magistracy to resist all pressure, as politicians are temporary: If you feel pressures, resist them!

President Klaus Iohannis told the graduates of the National Magistracy Institute on Tuesday that the law and the Constitution stand above any political bias and they must resist any possible pressures.

“I congratulate you for graduating the National Magistracy Institute and for your official investiture as judges and prosecutors! I accurately recall the day when I signed the decrees and I admit that I’m signing a lot of papers but I signed these with great pleasure! The Constitution says that “Justice is rendered in the name of the law, is one, impartial and equal for all.” These constitutional principles – legality, impartiality, equality and the oneness of justice – must define not only your professional activity but also your individual conduct. And this is said not only by me, as President of Romania. The whole Romanian society is expecting this from you,” President Klaus Iohannis told the graduates of the National Magistracy Council.

The head of state also talked about the politicians’ pressures on the magistrates.

“Judges and prosecutors are not only those who must act based on the constitutional principles mentioned, they also have to be benchmarks of morality in society. Hence, your decisions are important on the social plane too. Never forget the citizen! Never forget that justice is in the citizen’s service! I encourage you not to take any step back from your mission, no matter how difficult it can be in certain situations. If you feel pressures exerted on you, resist them! Don’t forget that this or that politician holds a decision-making office temporarily, while the law and the Constitution stand above any political bias,” the president added.

“Political decision-makers not allowed to abandon the fundamental principles of democracy”

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis stated that the “independence of the judiciary” and “the guaranteeing of the rule of law” are words used by politicians as a pretext for decisions that jeopardise the independence of the judiciary.

“The independence of the judiciary and the guarantee of the rule of law are often referred to in political speeches. So often that some politicians could even believe they could use them as a pretext for decisions that endanger the independence of justice and the rule of law themselves. And yet, when some lose sight of these landmarks, the reaction of society can be strong, demonstrating how important they are. Even vital! Regardless of the legitimacy invoked in their actions, political decision-makers have no right to abandon the fundamental principles of democracy. If they do so, citizens take action to bring things back on the correct track,” the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace at the meeting with the new graduates of the National Magistracy Institute.

The president also referred to the protests held in several cities.

