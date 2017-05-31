Presidential Administration: No change in Romania’s official position regarding relationship with Turkey

There is no change in Romania’s official position regarding its relationship with Turkey, the Presidential Administration said on Tuesday in a release, saying that this message has been conveyed by presidential adviser Ion Oprisor during talks on Tuesday with Turkish ambassador in Bucharest, Osman Koray Ertas (photo).

According to the Presidential Administration, the message delivered by Ion Oprisor in the opening of the “Security in Black Sea Region. Joint challenges, sustainable future,” programme, that includes a phrase referring to the Russia – Turkey – Iran axis, had been “prepared in the context of an event that implied a rather analytical approach of the Black Sea area security environment,” and was intended to be presented to the academic milieu representatives and specialists with relevant expertise from Black Sea riparian states.

“Lacking accuracy in the wording of the respective paragraph left room for interpretations that are inconsistent with the way Romania is reporting itself to Turkey. There is no change in our country’s official position regarding its relation with Turkey,” the Presidency stressed.

According to the source, Romania particularly appreciates its Strategic Partnership with Turkey, which is “built on common objectives and interests, being characterized by an excellent cooperation on all levels, within the NATO included.”

“As Black Sea riparian states, Romania and Turkey cooperate for the long-term stability and prosperity of this region, which is why the problematic of the Black Sea region is a constant element of the bilateral dialogue. We wish our common perceptions upon the region’s strategic dimension to be convergent, in support of regional stability and security,” the Presidency says in its message.

The Presidential Administration mentions that all these messages were also sent during the talks on Tuesday between the presidential adviser Ion Oprisor and the Turkish ambassador to Romania.

“During the meeting, the Turkish side has received the clarifications offered by the Romanian side, both parties agreeing that the bilateral relations between Turkey and Romania go on unaffected, within the same parameters as until now,” the source stressed.

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday sent a message on the occasion of the opening of the works of “Security in Black Sea region. Common challenges, sustainable future” programme read by the presidential adviser Ion Oprisor. The message was saying, among other things, that the current international context reveals the aggravation of certain complex, dynamic threats to the Black Sea extended region’s stability.

“Under the influence of the last years’ political, military events, this zone has become a meeting spot of the various spheres of influence, placed at the crossroads of some sensitive geo-political and geo-economic borders. The area is a maritime frontier of the North-Atlantic Alliance and the European Union’s, and at the same time, a strategic access corridor to Central Asia and the Middle East, a picture additionally complicated by the Russia – Turkey – Iran axis,” the message said.