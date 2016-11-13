Presidential elections, Republic of Moldova: Maia Sandu requests resignation of Foreign Affairs Minister and CEC chair

Pro-European candidate of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) in the presidential elections of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has requested on Sunday the resignation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrei Galbur, and of the chair of the Central Electoral Committee (CEC), Alina Russu, for ‘obstructing the right to vote’.

“In London, at the Stratford polling station (no. 336), the ballots have run out, while hundreds of citizens are waiting outside to vote,” said Maia Sandu on her Facebook account.

“I request the resignation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the of the chair of the Central Electoral Committee, as the main culprits for this disaster,” the pro-European candidate added.

She also said that she will file a criminal complaint against the two dignitaries “for obstructing the right to vote of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova as guaranteed by the Constitution.”

In an earlier post on the same social media account, the pro-European candidate urged people that for every obstructed vote abroad, they “call home” and “bring two votes in the country”.

“They cannot steal as much as we can vote!”

Pro-European candidate of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) in the presidential elections of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has drawn attention on the long queues in some polling stations in the diaspora and urged people that for every obstructed vote abroad, they “call home” and “bring two votes in the country”.

“The people of the diaspora are sitting in enormous queues to vote!,” Maia Sandu posted on Facebook, attaching two pictures to the text that show queues of hundreds of people waiting to vote abroad.

“In some polling stations abroad the number of ballots is dwindling. Don’t leave. And for every vote obstructed outside the country, call home and bring two votes here, in the country!,” the pro-European candidate also wrote.

“They cannot steal as much as we can vote!,” she ended her message on Facebook.

Earlier, after expressing her right to vote around noon, Maia Sandu said she is convinced that if the elections are fair, she would become the country’s next president.

She stated that she hopes the second round of voting will not be defrauded in favor of her competitor, socialist Igor Dodon.

“I am counting on the vigilance of all those who are voting, on the vigilance of observers. If the elections are fair, then we will win,” said Maia Sandu.

The press in Chisinau talked on Sunday about the long queues at several of the polling stations opened abroad by Moldovan authorities, but also about a massive mobilization of Moldovan citizens from Transnistria that crossed the Nistru river in order to vote for their president.

Igor Dodon, the pro-Russian candidate of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) and Maia Sandu, the pro-European candidate of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), are facing off in the second round of the presidential election that is taking place on Sunday in the Republic of Moldova and that is considered crucial for the country’s future.

Dodon: “I believe citizens want country going in different direction” than current government

The citizens of the Republic of Moldova want the country “going in a different direction”, “better” than that followed by the current government, said, on Sunday, after exiting the polls, the pro-Russian socialist candidate in the presidential elections, Igor Dodon.

“Today is a historic day for the Republic of Moldova. Tomorrow we start a new page in modern history. I voted for the future of our country. I am firmly convinced that Moldova has a future. Moldova will be a country with integrity, an independent, sovereign country. I voted for the future of our children, of all in this country,” said the candidate of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), who came to the polls with his wife and three boys.

“I voted against those who governed in the past seven years. I voted against oligarchs, I voted against those who want to destroy the Republic of Moldova, who want to destroy the stateness of our country,” he added, declaring his conviction that he will win “by a large margin.”

Asked about the statement of Prime Minister Pavel Filip that said he wants the future president to “move in the same direction as the Government”, Igor Dodon, who mentioned previously he is in favor of early parliamentary elections if he becomes president, said that the “citizens of the Republic of Moldova want the country going in a different direction,” one that is “better” for them.

“We saw the direction they (e.n. – the governing coalition) moved towards. I believe the citizens of the Republic of Moldova want the country going in a different direction, a direction that is better for citizens. That is why, I promise I will be a President for all citizens, regardless if they are left-leaning or right-leaning. Our purpose is to do all that is possible so that life in the Republic of Moldova gets better and it will be better,” said the socialist candidate, who mentioned previously, on several occasions, his desire for closer ties with the Russian Federation.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Pavel Filip, has expressed on Sunday his hope that the new President of the country will collaborate with the Government to implement reforms drawn up until now.

“I hope very much that the newly elected President do without electoral rhetoric, collaborate with the Government, firstly learn for himself all the things the Government managed to do until now. In this period we have a road map drawn up, now we have an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and we are in deep negotiation with the World Bank,” said Prime Minister Pavel Filip, after casting his ballot in the second round of the presidential election of the Republic of Moldova.

“I wish very much and I hope that the new President will move in the same direction as the Government, because we have very important reforms drawn up and these reforms must be implemented, taken to completion, firstly in the interest of Moldovan citizens,” the head of the executive in Chisinau added.

The IMF has approved on Monday a program with the Republic of Moldova on a period of three years. The IMF agreement provides for access to approximately 182 million dollar.

Basescu: I voted for candidate who stated throughout campaign support for R. Moldova’s European path

Former Romanian President Traian Basescu voted on Sunday in the second round of the Republic of Moldova presidential elections, stating that he put the voting stamp on the candidate who stated constantly throughout the campaign support for the European path of the Republic of Moldova and closeness to Romania.

Basescu came to the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest together with his wife, Maria, who expressed, in her turn, her electoral option.

“I am a citizen of the Republic of Moldova. I voted for the candidate who all throughout the campaign claimed support for the European path of the Republic of Moldova and closeness to Romania. Categorically, faced with a choice between Dodon and Maia Sandu any person who wishes the well-being of the Republic of Moldova will opt for Maia Sandu. Dodon proposes the cancellation of the association agreement with the EU, which means the citizens of the Republic of Moldova will lose their right to free circulation in the EU. Dodon proposes accession to the Customs Union [e.n. – now called the Eurasian Economic Union – EAEU] which means poverty, Maia Sandu proposes the path to the EU, towards the free market of the EU,” Basescu said.

The leader of the People’s Movement Party (PMP) added that there is a “huge difference” between Maia Sandu and Igor Dodon’s propose governing solutions.

“Maia Sandu proposes a Republic of Moldova that would claim for itself European values, while Dodon proposes a road to Moscow that implies an oligarchic type of governance. I, as a citizen of the Republic of Moldova, want European values for this country,” Basescu also said.

Traian Basescu was greeted upon exiting the Embassy by several sympathizers and the executive chairmen of the PMP, Valeriu Steriu and Eugen Tomac.

Valeriu Steriu said that he came to the embassy as a “sympathizer of Maia Sandu” and as a gesture of support for “those coming to vote her”.

“There are very many students that, today, are voting here and we hope there be as many all throughout the country, there are many voting stations, and just as in the past 10 years the Diaspora tipped the flag in Romania towards those who won the elections, we hope to see Moldova too turning towards Europe with the help of the Diaspora and, especially, with those who are in Romania – very many students and very many youths who are working in Romania,” Steriu emphasized.

Tricolour flags were waved, as well as that of the European Union, and upon Basescu’s exit from the embassy there were chants of “Basarabia is Romania”.

At the request of sympathizers, Basescu showed his Moldovan passport bearing the “I voted” mark upon it.