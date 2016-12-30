Price of electricity for population to decrease by 1.9 pct on average, starting with January 1st

Household consumers will pay for electricity tariffs by 1.9 pct lower on average, starting with January 1st, 2017, according to decisions taken by the Regulatory Committee of the National Regulatory Authority for Energy (ANRE).

ANRE also approved, on December 20, a reduction of 5.81 pct of the contribution for the high efficiency cogeneration starting with January 1st 2017, to the level of 13.01 lei/MWh.

The Regulatory Committee of ANRE also cut by 1.6 pct on average the tariffs of the Competitive Market Component (CPC) type, that will be applied by last instance suppliers of from January 1st.

“Taking into consideration the reduction by 6.47 pct of regulated electricity tariffs applied to household consumers, as well as the increase of the deregulation percentage to 80 pct in the first semester of 2017, according to the calendar of elimination of energy regulated prices, agreed upon through the Term sheet within the Memorandum of Understanding signed with European and International institutions, we estimate a drop, in general, by 1.9 pct as compared to 2016, of the average price of electricity supplied to household consumers starting with January st 2017,” reads a release of ANRE sent on December 20.

Also from January 1st, the energy distribution tariffs will reduce with values between 3.8 pct and 9.4 pct, depending on each, individual operator.

The electricity market for household consumers has faced price reductions this year too. On January st 2016, final tariffs for the population decreased on average by 3.5 pct, and on July 1st, the bill decreased by 2pct.

The electricity market will be completely liberalized starting with December 31, 2017, according to the calendar established in 2012.