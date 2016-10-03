Prime Minister attends the opening of the 2016-2017 academic year at UMF Cluj: Ciolos urges medicine students to restore trust in healthcare system when practising

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Monday told students of the Iuliu Hatieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Cluj-Napoca (UMF) that he is expecting them to reclaim trust in the public healthcare system when they start practising.

Dacian Ciolos, himself an alumnus of a Cluj-based university – the Cluj-Napoca University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV), on Monday attended the opening of the 2016-2017 academic year at UMF Cluj. Also attending were Cluj Prefect Gheorghe Vuscan; Chairman of the UMF Senate Stefan Florian; former Health Minister Patriciu Achimas Cadariu; UMF Cluj deputy chancellors and deans, as well as students.

“We are expecting you as well to be able, by your contribution when starting practising, to reclaim together with us trust in the healthcare system. And that entails, firstly, honesty, having a spine and the courage to name a spade a spade,” Cios said in a speech to the commencement of the new university year at UMF Cluj.

He added that both the good things that have been done in the healthcare system should be presented, along with the problems facing the system.

“I believe public pressure should not be let shadow the good things that have been done in the Romanian healthcare system, as you should not be pushed or reach a situation in which you are compelled to leave the country; you should say that highly performing professionals are made in the Romanian healthcare system who know their business very well, but at the same time we should identify problems where problems occur, and have a courage to talk about them and seek solutions,” said Ciolos.

It’s a paradox we have an elite medicine school and faulty health care system

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos called paradoxical that Romania has several very good medical schools, as is the case with the Medicine and Pharmacy University (UMF) of Cluj, on one hand and such a faulty health care system, on the other hand.

“It is probably a paradox which we should find an answer and solution to in the years to come, the fact that in the health care system, in medicine we have elite university schools in Europe and in the world, and yet in the public health care system we still have many dissatisfactions and things we have to amend. And I believe we should start from here: any issue if not recognized firstly and very clearly identified, could not be solved. From this point of view too I do believe we have to make an effort, those who work in the public health care system and those who have a direct or indirect responsibility towards it, to admit the issues, the structural, functioning problems. To admit that they exist, to identify them clearly, to bring them to light and then to see, considering our society’s possibilities to back their solving, to find them solutions, in time. And, from this reason, we have set the health care and education in this short tenure as priorities, without claiming we wish to solve all problems, but at least to be honest and have the courage to bring to light the matters we must solve and one by one to be able to lodge solutions, too,” said Dacian Ciolos on Monday at the opening of the academic year at the UMF Iuliu Hatieganu of Cluj-Napoca.

He added we need to regain trust in the health care system of Romania.

PM encourages Medicine & Pharmacy students to get involved into community

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Monday urged the students attending the opening of the academic year at the Iuliu Hatieganu Medicine and Pharmacy University of central Cluj-Napoca to get involved into community as members of the community as well.

“You are crossing the period when you steel your consciousness, your civic, individual consciousness that acts in a collectivity. Here I wish I encouraged you that beyond the effort you make to become physicians, specialists in the healthcare system do not hesitate to grant the time to grow as people of the city and people of the community, because more than ever Romania needs people with values who have the courage to do and say what they want to live now and in the future,” said Dacian Ciolos.

He added that more than ever “it is high time to not wait for others to do the things instead of us, to not wait from the leaders of this society only,” but to get involved, each and every one.

“People like you, who wish to have a career in Romania, they need to get involved beyond their profession and in the life of the citadel. (…) Once again I particularly encourage you to be very active from the point of view of the public standings when you consider them justified and as a personal implication too in actions that would make our world be a better world and help the ones around us and around you to evolve, to change mentality and accept that severity, resistance and fear to change will never end in a better world,” added Dacian Ciolos.

Doctoral education system needs to regain credibility

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos also said Romania’s doctoral education system needs to regain credibility so that its picture elsewhere in Europe and the world may not be tarnished, and also for the really performing doctors schools not to be overshadowed.

Addressing the opening of the academic year at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) of Cluj-Napoca, Ciolos mentioned the negative effects of plagiarism and the fact that this has been a heatedly debated topic for years in Romania.

‘Doctoral education needs to regain credibility. (…) I believe we need to take very clear and drastic measures in doctoral education in Romania precisely in order not to compromise the good things done in the doctoral education system. Because, unfortunately, this issue of plagiarism, which has been heatedly debated over the past years, threatens to tarnish the picture of Romania’s doctoral education system elsewhere in Europe and the world, unless we take some very drastic and clear measures. I believe it should be very clear to everybody that doctoral education is elite education, not current education or some factory of diplomas to boost wages or secure a promotion,’ said Ciolos.

He insisted that doctoral education should stay elite education, explaining that it should also entail individual efforts on the part of the doctoral students.

‘By definition, research requires producing something new, and I believe no law nowhere can go beyond what epistemologically speaking doing research means – researching and proving something by arguments, providing new ideas from research findings. That is why (…) no law can define what plagiarism is, but you, the one working in research, you who have made doctoral theses, you who know what making something new, advancing sciences means. And I believe that should be what we should be based on to reposition all the doctoral schools and the entire research system,’ said Ciolos.

He added that in his opinion something new does not mean translating what has been made elsewhere, but finding new ideas in which support the researchers should bring arguments, scientific proof so that later they may put it down in a doctoral thesis.

‘ I believe it is important for us to highlight that, and that is why I wanted us to have this head-on approach of the risks of plagiarism and also to move on to a revaluation of doctoral schools in order to eliminate any suspicion over all the doctoral schools where science is indeed done, so that we may separate doctoral schools producing science from doctoral schools churning out diplomas,’ said Ciolos.