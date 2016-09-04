Prime Minister Ciolos on official visit to Bavaria

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos is conducting, on Sunday and Monday, an official visit to Germany, in Munich.

According to a release of the Government remitted on Sunday to AGERPRES, the trip to Germany will be mainly economic in nature, through the discussions that Dacian Ciolos will have with the authorities of the German state and representatives of strong German companies, both from Bavaria and other areas of Germany.

The program of PM Ciolos’ visit includes meetings with representatives of the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations (Ost Ausschuss), participation in a round table on IT&C matters in order to present Romania’s potential and a trip to BMW AG for discussion with members of the company board.

Furthermore, Dacian Ciolos will have a meeting with Horst Seehofer, Prime Minister of the Bavarian state and Barbara Stamm, Speaker of the local Parliament.

The discussions between the officials will focus on Romanian-German bilateral relations, which are currently at an excellent level due to intense political dialogue, as well as by a substantial economic component: Germany is Romania’s top commercial partner and third largest foreign investor in Romania.

During the Munich visit, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos will present the opportunities that Romania currently offers to investors, especially in the research and development sector and will strive to extend bilateral economic cooperation as a whole.