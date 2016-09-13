Prime Minister Ciolos to deliver report on budget execution in Parliament next Monday

The Speakers of the Chambers of the Romanian Parliament have decided to invite Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos to the plenary meeting next Monday to have him deliver a report on the budget execution, Senate Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, said.

“It’s been decided to invite the Premier to Parliament to present a report on the budget execution because of the contradictory information conveyed in the public space. The joint Standing Bureaus have talked with the Prime Minister’s Cabinet and we agreed that next Monday, 19 September, at 2.30 p.m., he should be present before the joint Chambers. I understand he is to leave for a foreign visit the same day, at 5 p.m., and we came up with this formula of schedule,” said Tariceanu on Monday, at the end of the joint Standing Bureaus’ sitting.

He added that Prime Minister Ciolos will have 30 minutes to make a presentation at the start of the meeting. Then the parliamentary groups’ interventions will follow, calculated proportionally to the number of MPs. In the end the PM will answer their questions.

The idea of calling the Premier before Parliament surfaced last week, immediately after a draft emergency ordinance that sought to modify the Fiscal Code was leaked to the press.

PSD President Liviu Dragnea sent an open letter to Premier Dacian Ciolos, asking him to “urgently” present before the joint Chambers of Parliament a report on the country’s actual economic situation, including the tax collection level, the budget deficit, the current account deficit, the trade deficit and the economic growth estimate that forms the basis of the budget execution.

The PSD President’s request came after a draft emergency ordinance seeking to modify the Fiscal Code was leaked to the press. Finance Minister Anca Dragu did not admit being the author of the draft. The incident led to the resignation of Finance Ministry secretary of state Gabriel Biris.