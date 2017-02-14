Prime Minister Grindeanu, Swiss ambassador Herren review bilateral relations, talk about international current topics

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu welcomed on Tuesday the Swiss Confederation ambassador to Romania, Urs Herren, on a courtesy visit at Victoria Palace, the two officials discussing the stage of bilateral relations and current topics on the EU and international agenda.

“The meeting provided the opportunity for an assessment of the state of bilateral relations, both sides agreeing that the two countries enjoy, at present, a very good bilateral relation,” reads a press release of the Government.

According to the quoted source, the Prime Minister particularly appreciated the support provided through the “Swiss Financial Contribution”, an instrument which projects are funded through in various fields, such as infrastructure, environment, security and the social and human development.

The meeting also occasioned an exchange of views on current issues on the European and international agenda, the statement further reads.