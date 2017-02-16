Prime Minister Grindeanu, Turkey Ambassador Ertas talk about Strategic partnership

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu welcomed on Wednesday the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Romania, Osman Koray Ertas, on a courtesy visit at Victoria Palace, the two officials discussing about strengthening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

“The meeting provided the opportunity for a review of the bilateral relations between the two countries. On this occasion, both the Romanian Prime Minister, and the Turkish ambassador voiced their wish to consolidate the Strategic Partnership that unites the two states,” reads a press release of the Government.

Prime Minister Grindeanu stated that Turkey is a key partner for Romania, manifesting his receptivity for developing cooperation, especially in the economic field, further reads the release.