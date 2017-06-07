Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu conducts, Wednesday and Thursday, working visit to Paris

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu starts on Wednesday a two-day working visit to Paris, where he will participate in the ceremony for Romania’s accession to the Nuclear Energy Agency of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (NEA OECD) and will have a meeting with the French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe.

According to the schedule announced by the Government, Sorin Grindeanu will participate, Wednesday evening, in Romania and Argentina’s accession to the NEA OECD ceremony, in the presence of the Secretary General of the OECD, Angel Gurria, and the General Director of the NEA, William D. Magwood.

“Romania will join the 31 NEA member-states, countries with the most advanced nuclear programs in the world. The accession recognizes that Romania disposes of a developed national infrastructure and industry in the nuclear energy domain and uses a safe nuclear technology, being fully committed to adopting the best practices in the domain,” the quoted source mentions.

Romania’s delegation also includes Public Finance Minister Viorel Stefan, Rodin Traicu, chairman of the National Commission on Nuclear Activity Control, Horia Grama, President of the Nuclear and Radioactive Waste Agency, Radu Puchiu, national coordinator for the relation with the OECD, as well as Luca Niculescu, Romania’s Ambassador in Paris.

After the ceremony, Prime Minister Grindeanu will have a meeting with the OECD Secretary General Jose Angel Gurria, and will participate in the dinner hosted by the Danish Presidency on the sidelines of the OECD ministerial meeting.

According to a press release on Monday by the Government, the meeting between Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and his French counterpart, Edouard Philippe, will take place on Thursday.