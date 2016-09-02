Prime Minister’s Chancellery head, option for Interior Ministry leadership

Prime Minister’s Chancellery head Dragos Tudorache is an option for taking over the Interior Ministry (MAI) leadership, official sources told Agerpres on Friday.

According to the sources, Tudorache could take over the interim Interior Minister office after Petre Toba’s resignation.

Interior Minister Petre Toba on Thursday tendered his resignation, after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) charged him with aiding and abetting the offenders in the case of former Department for Intelligence and Internal Protection (DIPI) heads.

Subsequently, the Government announced that Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos accepted Toba’s resignation. “Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos accepted Mr Petre Toba’s resignation as Interior Minister. Until Monday, September 5, the Prime Minister will forward President Klaus Iohannis the proposal for the replacement to head the Interior Ministry,” the Government pointed out.

National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) head Laura Codruta Kovesi on Thursday asked Romania’s President be notified on a request for the criminal prosecution of the incumbent Internal Affairs Minister, Petre Toba, in connection with the aiding and abetting the perpetrator in the case of former DIPI heads.

The DNA request for the criminal prosecution of Minister Toba involves aspects leading to a reasonable suspicion that on 1 April 2016, when the DNA was investigating in relation to case 20/P/2016 (under which Senator Gabriel Oprea and other persons were sent to court), Petre Toba, in his capacity as Interior Minister refused to start off the procedure of partial declassification of some documents, the DNA pointed out.