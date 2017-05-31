Prince Charles arrives in Viscri; meets farmers and forestry experts

Prince Charles, who is currently paying a private visit to Romania, arrived in the UNESCO village of Viscri on Wednesday, where he has a meeting, at the headquarters of his foundation, with several farmers and experts in the forestry area.

“His Royal Highness, Prince of Wales, is paying a visit today to the seat of his foundation in Romania, which is here, in Viscri. Here we have a training centre for the rural communities, mainly of Romania. Today there are scheduled two events, one about protecting forests in Romania, and a second one regarding local producers. About forests – you probably know very well that the Prince of Wales is very concerned with the situation of the Carpathians, as these mountains are the last natural resource of Europe and we are trying to encourage an efficient and responsible administration of mountains,” Aura Woodward, “Prince of Wales” Foundation Executive Director said.

According to her, also attending the meeting are representatives of a European organisation, Pro Silva, as well as specialists in the forestry environment of Romania.

“It is a meeting of a European organisation named Pro Silva, which we hose and which is opening a branch in Romania, and there are also forestry specialists from Romania. It is a very open discussion on the existing issues and on how we could help to preserve the Carpathian Mountains,” Aura Woodward said.

She mentioned that the “Prince of Wales” foundation plans to launch a new programme for supporting Romanian farmers.

“The ‘Prince of Wales’ foundation is launching a new programme for supporting Romanian farmers. We have here a handful of producers of the area, who have different natural products and we are trying to work with them, to see how we can help them improve their products, make a more efficient marketing, sell them better and get more money in their pockets,” the foundation director also said.

In context, she mentioned that the farmers attending the meeting with Prince Charles have brought cheeses, honey, jam and smoked meat.

“It is a private visit, and, same as always, His Royal Highness wants to work, too, in the sense of talking about projects that are really close to his heart, such as preserving the heritage, supporting farmers, sustainable development and forests. It is, as I said, a private visit, but there are moments in this visit when the Prince wants to work for his foundation and for some other organisations he supports,” Aura Woodwad also said.

The Prince of Wales Romania Foundation is the only organisation of His Royal Highness in Romania and was established two years ago. The organisation supports the preservation of the cultural heritage, agriculture, and sustainable development. Each year, the organisation offers training courses for the restoration of historic buildings, the revival of old crafts and stimulation of small businesses, reads a UK Embassy in Bucharest release.

The diplomatic mission brings to mind that the foundation has the seat in Viscri village of Brasov County, a place on the UNESCO heritage list, where a house of 1700 was turned into a training centre and guest house. The old barn has become a lecture room and coffee shop. The training centre has recently added a professional kitchen and the coffee shop serves local products such as cheese, ham, preserves and honey.