Prince Charles to be bestowed with Doctor Honoris Causa title of UBB

The Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) will bestow on His Royal Highness Charles, Prince of Wales, the Doctor Honoris Causa title, within a solemn ceremony that is to take place on 29 May.

“On his first visit to Cluj, the heir of the British Royal Crown will be bestowed the honorific title within an exclusive ceremony, where a limited number of journalists are to be allowed,” representatives of the UBB announced.

The ceremony will take place in the Aula Magna of the main building of the UBB, located on 1st M. Kogalniceanu Street.

Prince Charles was in Romania at the end of March, when he paid a three-day visit, during which he attended no less than 12 official meetings and events.

On the first day of His Royal Highness’ visit, the Prince laid a wreath of poppies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Carol Park and he was decorated by President Klaus Iohannis with the Grand Cross of the Star of Romania. On Thursday, 30 March, the Prince of Wales paid a visit to the “Dimitrie Gusti” Village Museum and the FARA Foundation. In the same day, Prince Charles was welcomed by prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and Patriarch Daniel. In the evening, His Royal Highness went to the Elisabeta Palace and was celebrated within a reception held at the Athene Palace Hilton.

On 31 March, the last day spent in Romania, Prince Charles took a walk in the Capital’s Old Centre where he admired the Stavropoleos Church and attended a performance at the National Theatre of Bucharest (TNB). At the end of the visit, the high dignitary guest went to the Hospice Casa Sperantei (Hospice House of Hope), where he attended a ceremony on the occasion of the 25 year anniversary of Hospice Casa Sperantei activity. His Royal Highness ended his official visit to Romanian at the School in Viezuresti village (Dambovita county).

On 31 May 2014, His Royal Highness received the Doctor Honoris Causa title from the University of Bucharest, the ceremony took place at the Aula Magna of the Law Faculty Palace.

Prince Charles showed a special interest in Romania. Since 1997, he has visited Romania numerous times and got involved in preserving the Romanian cultural heritage. In 2006 he purchased in Viscri village (Brasov county) an estate which was owned by a family of Saxons, an old house built in 1758. Currently he has several estates in Romania.