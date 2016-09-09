Prince Radu attends solemn session of Moldovan Parliament

Prince Radu participated on Friday in the solemn session of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, occasioned by the 25th anniversary since the neighbour country split from the former USSR and signed the Independence Declaration, says a Royal House release.

According to the source, Prince Radu was the representative in Chisinau of King Mihai and Princess Margareta, the Romanian Crown Custodian.

The ceremonies were attended by the President of the Republic of Moldova, Nicolae Timofti, the Prime Minister, Pavel Filip, the Chair of the Constitutional Court, members of Parliament and Government.

Also present were high officials with the parliaments of Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Ukraine, Romania and of the European Parliament, alongside members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Chisinau.

Prince Radu laid a wreath at the statue of ruler Stephen the Great, in the company of the Moldovan Parliament’s President, Andrian Candu (photo R)he President of Belgium’s Senate and the President of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland.