Princess Margareta at King Mihai’s 95th anniversary: He lived with sense of duty, faith, love for country

Princess Margareta stated in a message that King Mihai lived almost a century with the sense of duty, faith and love for the country. The message was sent by the Princess on the occasion of the former sovereign 95th birthday.

“We celebrate together King Mihai, my father, who turned 95 years old today. His Majesty’s anniversary takes place in the year of celebrating 150 years in which the Romanian Crown served the Romanian history, identity and continuity of the nation. King Mihai lived almost a century of life with the sense of duty, with faith and love for the country. As a child, he gathered the nation’s hopes, represented the State and its institutions. Later on, the King, together with Mother-Queen Helen, opposed a bloody decade of successive dictatorships with dignity and courage. After 1947 King Mihai represented the symbol of three virtues: the state, the Crown and democracy. In the past almost 27 years the King taught through the power of personal example the principles which he believed in at all times: generosity, loyalty and sense of responsibility,” the message reveals.

The Princess urges people to remember Queen Anne, the one who “stood beside the King, with devotion, her whole life.”

“Let’s remember today Queen Anne, my mother who stood beside the King with devotion, her whole life. The love story of my parents went further than their personal destiny. King Mihai and Queen Anne lived together the story of an exile, of a country and of a half of a century that is hard to understand. Let’s show us our admiration, love and respect towards King Mihai and let’s wish him peace and health!,” the Custodian of Romanian Crown mentioned.

‘King Mihai I of Romania, a destiny in country’s service’ at National Library

The exhibition ‘Regele Mihai I al Romaniei, un destin in slujba tarii’ (King Mihai I of Romania, a destiny in the service of the country’) that is to pay tribute to the former sovereign at his 95th anniversary is open as of Tuesday at the National Library in Bucharest, at noon sharp.

According to a release, photographs and archive documents extracted from the interwar and post-December 1989 media depict the most significant moments in the king’s life, the way they are reflected in the National Library’s collections.

Included among the moments on display are his birth in 1921, his first enthronement in July 1927, the dethronement caused by his father Carol II in June 1930, and his return to the throne in September 1940, until the moment he had to forcibly abdicate and take off to exile in December 1947.

“Following the collapse of the communist regime, his returning to the country – although natural – in the first post-Revolution years proved to be a narrow, difficult path. His Majesty and the Royal House’s reintegration in the life of Romania is illustrated through excerpts from the media reflecting his first visit, in 1992, after 45 years of exile, the moment his Romanian citizenship was reinstated in 1997, and the impressive speech he delivered on 25 October 2011, on his 90th anniversary in Romania’s Parliament,” the release reads.

The exhibition also includes a selection of books dedicated to the personality of King Mihai and the Royal House of Romania, published by Romanian publishing houses after 1990. Invited to the event are representatives of some of the most important publishing houses involved in this project, some of which have collections/series dedicated to the Royal House of Romania.

The free exhibition will stay open until 31 January 2017.

Cotroceni Museum marks 150th anniversary of Romania’s royal dynasty

The Cotroceni National Museum of Bucharest on Tuesday will mark the 150th anniversary of the Romanian royal dynasty and the birthday of King Mihai I by running “Razboiul Regelui” (King’s War) film by John Florescu and the launch of the “Anul Regal” (Royal Year) book.

“Razboiul Regelui” is the most complex documentary, based on an interview granted by King Mihai to John Florescu, a response by the king to the posterity about his decisions for the country in WWII, according to a press statement by the museum.

“Anul Regal,” with a foreword by Prince Radu, is a collection of stories regarding the history of Romania’s Royal House and its role in time in Romania’s social and political life.

The book is divided into three parts: “Prolegomene la o sarbatoare istorica” (Prolegomena to a historical anniversary), “Calendarul unui Jubileu. 150 de ani de istorie romaneasca: personalitati si date regale” (The Calendar of an anniversary. 150 years of Romanian history: royal personalities and events) and “Continuitatea monarhica. Repere istorice si provocari institutionale” (Monarchy continuity. Historical highlights and institutional challenges).

Among the 24 essayists in the book are Prince Radu, Sir Gavyn Arthur (the 675th Lord Mayor of London), historian and essayist Gabriel Badea-Paun, philosopher Nicolae Dragusin and historian Simona Preda.