Princess Margareta awards most worthy volunteers of Romanian Red Cross

President of the Romanian Red Cross, Princess Margareta awarded on Wednesday the most worthy volunteers of the organization in 2016, within a ceremony organized at the Elisabeth Palace.

Over 50 volunteers from the countrywide branches received a placket – “Volunteer for the humanity,” as a token of appreciation for the activities they carried out.

“In 140 years of activity, the Red Cross transformed peoples’ lives and mobilized society in order to help the ones in need, to change destinies and to inspire communities. The Red Cross projects educate about respect and friendship between people and generations. It is a dream come true to have over 5,500 volunteers involved in the projects of the Romanian Red Cross. I would like that more Romanians follow you example. I congratulate all of you for your commitment, involvement and energy, with which you help the less fortunate,” Princess Margareta conveyed to the people attending the event.

Director General of the Romanian Red Cross Ioan Silviu Lefter thanked the Princess for granting them the honor to celebrate the volunteering at the Elisabeta Palace.

“We thank Her Royal Highness, Princess Margareta, also the President of the Romanian Red Cross, for the great honor of celebrating the volunteering at the Elisabeta Palace. The royal family was close to our organization since its establishment. Queen Elisabeth, Queen Marie, Queen Helen and Queen Anne have contributed with their talent and their humanitarian spirit to comfort the sufferings of the most vulnerable persons. The thousands of volunteers who have preceded you had done much more than supplying services, they contributed to strengthen the communities, to develop social cohesion, they got involved in the civic life and were undefeated ambassadors of the vulnerable persons,” Lefter stated.

He also thanked the first volunteers, who served the humanity in the most vulnerable moments.

“In this anniversary year we mark 140 years of uninterrupted humanitarian activity, we are proud and grateful to our predecessors, to the thousands of volunteers who served humanity in the most vulnerable moments. We thank the first volunteers who founded the Romanian Red Cross – Dimitrie Ghica, Nicolae Cretulescu, George Grigore Cantacuzino, Ion Ghica, Dimitrie Sturza and Doctor Carol Davila,” Lefter added.

The event organized for the celebration of 140 years of activity continued on Wednesday, with the screening of a documentary film titled “The history of Good. Romanian Red Cross” in the Aula of the “Carol I” Central University Library.