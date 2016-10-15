Princess Margareta: We celebrate 94 years since profoundly significant moment in modern state development

Crown Princess Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, sent a message on Saturday, on the occasion of the 94th anniversary since the crowning in Alba Iulia of King Ferdinand, underscoring that his name will always be linked to the conscience of fulfilled duty.

“On October 15, 1922, in Alba Iulia, Ferdinand was crowned King of all Romanians, together with Queen Marie. We thus celebrate 94 years since a historic moment with deep significations for the development of the Romanian modern state. King Ferdinand’s name will always be linked to the conscience of fulfilled duty,” the Princess pointed out in a message posted on Romania’s Royal Family’s website.

The Princess mentions that, in WWI, Ferdinand “The Loyal” placed “Romania’s interest above his blood liaison and his origin country,” and then he unified the country, which represented the fulfillment of all Romanians’ dream.

“Intelligent, brave and determined, Queen Marie will get closer to her people, becoming a high-ranked public figure. Queen Marie, the Mother of the Wounded or the Soldier Queen, will actively participate on the WWI front, without fear of bullets, illness or suffering. The Queen will plead, in time, the cause of her country, making Romania known worldwide,” Princess Margareta added.