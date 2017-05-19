Princess Muna al-Hussein of Jordan meets with SMURD firefighters and paramedics of Sibiu

The Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) firefighters and paramedics met Friday with Princess Muna al-Hussein of Jordan, present at the Romanian-Jordanian Congress of Medicine and Pharmacy, held in central city of Sibiu, according to a press release.

Princess Muna was accompanied by State Secretary Raed Arafat, Head of the Department for Emergency Situations.

“Given that Her Royal Highness Princess Muna established the first medical education institution in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and continuously supported health and health education, she wanted to meet volunteers from SMURD, students of the Faculty of Medicine in Sibiu, who, together with the paramedics of ISU (Emergency Situations Inspectorate) Sibiu, work 24 hours a day to the citizens’ aid, both in road accidents and in medical emergencies. Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Hussein appreciated the contribution brought by SMURD paramedics in support of the community, and said was impressed by the way the Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication is organised, at the level of Sibiu County and by the dedication and involvement of the paramedics,” reads the press release.

Princess Muna was awarded on Thursday the title of Doctor Honoris Causa on behalf of Lucian Blaga University in Sibiu for her contribution to the development of the health quality.