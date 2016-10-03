PRM relaunched

Twenty-five years after it was established, the Greater Romania Party (PRM) was relaunched last Saturday. The political party promises to come up with new energy and a young team that would once again take PRM into the Romanian Parliament. None other than Lidia Vadim Tudor (photo), the daughter of the late Corneliu Vadim Tudor, the party’s founder, will fight to achieve that. She will run for a seat in the Lower Chamber. PRM promises not to stray away from the doctrine that consecrated it, however it will militate for a more moderate nationalism.

The Greater Romania Party wants to enter Parliament again. And the key to success, according to party members, is precisely Lidia, the eldest daughter of the late Corneliu Vadim Tudor.

“I will run for a seat in the Lower Chamber and I’m sure we will make it. I strongly believe in my chances,” Lidia Vadim Tudor said.

The party will not stray away from the doctrine promoted by Corneliu Vadim Tudor, but there will be some changes.

“We are making a forceful entry with a young team and I want to bring new energy to this party. We consider that the time of sacrifices has to end and it’s no longer necessary to sacrifice ourselves on the altar of obscure interests,” Lidia Vadim Tudor added.

The party’s new vision was presented at PRM’s National Council meeting attended by all party members, old and new.

“I’ve been a party member for 23 years. I arrived last night, I was in Bucharest at 5 a.m., I waited in a park until now. I’ll go back home tonight, I’ll lose another night but I’m not sorry. I’ll be for PRM as long as I live,” Vasile Cerlinca told Digi24.

“This party is indeed a party for the people, especially for the poor,” Dumitru Munteanu said.

Actor Florin Zamfirescu was among the guests. He had a message for Romanian voters. “I hope Romania and Romanians have woken up and we will be able to select the wheat from the chaff. It’s only a democratic fight, using the right to vote to be able to send to Parliament people who love Romania,” Florin Zamfirescu said.

PRM was established by Corneliu Vadim Tudor in 1991 and is a centre-left party.