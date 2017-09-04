Pro Romania political project, launched by Victor Ponta, Dan Constantin, Sorin Cimpeanu as “an alternative to the current parties’ offer”

A new political project, Pro Romania, was launched on Sunday, as announced by former Prime Minister Victor Ponta, alongside Daniel Constantin and Sorin Cimpeanu, both ministers in former Ponta Cabinet.

Victor Ponta, who also used to be the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), together with the former Deputy Prime Minister and former leader of the Alliance for Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Daniel Constantin and former Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu said in a news conference that the new political project, Pro Romania, is to be an alternative to the current parties’ offer.

Former Prime Minister and former national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Victor Ponta on Sunday asserted that the project “Pro Romania” is the alternative to the parties’ offer, the project launched being a social liberal party.

“Firstly, we’d like to offer the alternative to what is currently the political offer in the market, the only party where I operated, the PSD, confiscated by a person and a group that use the PSD and the peoples’ votes for personal, petty interests, beyond that they are personal. An opposition that does not exist and has no chance to recover; I don’t want to get further into details, but the only economic ideas from the National Liberal Party (PNL) are by far of the Left wing than are the current PSD’s. And the current PSD, the one I’ve tried for years to make it a centre party, social-democrat, modern, has come to promote policies that only exists in Venezuela or in countries that are now experiencing the childhood of socialism” on Sunday said Ponta, in a news conference attended by deputies Daniel Constantin and Sorin Cimpeanu.

Ponta asserted that both he and Cimpeanu and Constantin have split from “political forces that currently represent no change anymore” and wish to “offer what the Romanian political and public scene do not have right now.”

“I will only tell you that we have thought together quite long, we have talked to other people, some present here today, some not, about what a start up party in a changing Romania means, what a modern political moment means where you won’t see – I for one don’t want to see anymore, after 16 years – neither Executive Committees with stormy applause, nor leaders mimicking the love of the people. We simply want to offer what it doesn’t exist right now on the Romanian political and public scene. A public scene where people who have voted PSD-ALDE last year are very disappointed, because they voted one thing and received another. I’m among them and so are the two persons here with me. We have voted, we believed that that governing programme was to be enforced. Obviously anything of it is enforced and whatever is enforced is not part of it. There are many people who perhaps have voted PNL or other political parties and ask themselves like I do ask too why there is no opposition in Romania right now, so that our stances are the only ones looking like an Opposition. And most of them are those who have not voted neither PSD-ALDE, nor PNL, nor any other party, never cast their vote in December 2016. And are worried with the direction Romania is going to,” Ponta said.

The three deputies announced the launch of a new political project “Pro Romania”. The PMP (People’s Movement Party) deputy Valeriu Steriu was attending, too, saying he was there “as a friend.”

Constantin explained that the party is not yet legally registered, pending to await for the Court to pronounce “after several terms.”