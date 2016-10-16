Probe at Sibiu Emergency Hospital after nurse dies while on duty

An investigation has started at the Sibiu County Emergency Hospital after a nurse died while on duty in the Diabetes-Nutrition ward. She was known to have a heart condition.

Hospital spokesperson Decebal Todarita told Mediafax on Sunday that the nurse died on Saturday, the resuscitation procedure failing.

“We are talking about a 58-year-old nurse from the Diabetes-Nutrition ward. She died while on duty on Saturday. She was known to have a heart condition. The nurse was on her regular shift. Once she was found they tried to resuscitate her. Unfortunately, her life could not be saved,” the spokesperson stated.

An internal investigation has started, with the Sibiu County Labour Inspectorate being notified too since the death occurred while on the job.

Early this month, a nurse from the Paediatric Hospital died at the end of her shift.