Professor Khalid Riffi Temsamani lectures in Bucharest on “Climate change: Morocco’s contributions in the context of the Paris agreement”

The Kingdom of Morocco is organizing the 22nd Session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP22), in Marrakech, from 7 to 18 November 2016.

In this regard, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco is organizing a Conference, which will be held on October 21st, 2016, at 10h30, at the University Politehnica of Bucharest (Senate Auditorium), 330, Splaiul Independentiei, sector 6, Bucharest. ( photo, H.E. Mrs. Faouz El Achchabi, Ambassador of Morocco to Bucharest ).

This conference will be marked by a lecture entitled: “Climate Change: Morocco’s contributions in the context of the Paris agreement”, to be given by Professor Khalid Riffi Temsamani, member of the Delegation and Team COP22 at the Moroccan Ministry of Environment in charge of the Global Agenda for Climate Action.

Morocco hopes to maintain and preserve the momentum collectively reached during the COP21 in Paris by transforming all of our aspirations into concrete endeavors, initiatives and actions.

In this regard, Morocco is willing to make the COP22 of Marrakech an effective moment of truth and a decisive step towards an inclusive and sustainable global economy. The COP22 will be the COP of action.

This is not a hallow slogan or a wishful thinking. It’s a strategic objective because the credibility of our collective action and our ability to face the climate challenges will be tested in Marrakech, especially during a period witnessing several dramatic events threatening the overall stability of the planet. Daily TV images displaying large displacement of thousands of people victims of food crises linked to climate changes unfortunately remind us such a reality.

The Kingdom of Morocco welcomes our collective readiness to act urgently against climate change. It considers that the increase in the number of ratifications of the Paris Agreement is a strong signal sent to prove our determination to put into practice our commitments. The Kingdom has already ratified the Agreement and it commends the continuation of this dynamic at the international level. This process of ratification enabled the international community to meet the necessary conditions for the entry into force of this Agreement.

On 5 October 2016, the threshold for entry into force of the Paris Agreement was achieved: 81 states of 191 signatories of the Paris Agreement have already ratified it. The Paris Agreement will enter into force on 4 November 2016, three days before the COP of Marrakech.

This date will be a turning point for humanity.

In this regard, I wish to congratulate the Romanian Government for adopting the Paris agreement.

The vision of the Moroccan Presidency of COP22 will be based on five pillars, namely:

Maintaining the mobilization for climate by encouraging more parties to join the Paris Agreement. Encouraging Parties to announce, during the COP22, the implementation of their Determined National Contributions (CDNs), and potentially upgrading them. Agreeing on a concrete roadmap to mobilize $ 100 billion by 2020 in order to finance concrete projects, including in the specific area of adaptation. Strengthening the mobilization of Non State Actors and Local Government within the “Lima-Paris Action Agenda”. The Moroccan Presidency will mobilize support to institutionalize it as part of a “Global Action Agenda for Climate”. Adopt procedures and mechanisms of the Paris agreement, including the adoption of an action plan for the pre-2020 period, in particular for developing countries, least developed countries and small island developing States. Similarly, COP22 will consider a decisive action plan devoted to technology, with three main components: the dissemination of mature technologies, the emergence of “disruptive technologies” and support for innovation through research and development.

Morocco’s commitment towards the protection of environment derives from a Strategic Vision defined and developed by His Majesty the King Mohammed VI.

This commitment has been reflected through the establishment of an integrated and a comprehensive national policy, which aims to preserve the environment, to face the effects of climate change and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, by 32% in 2030.

To this end, Morocco adopted a National Charter of Environment and an energy efficiency Strategy as well as it liberalized its renewable energy sector. Equally, it launched several concrete initiatives and projects enabling the countries insertion in the green economy.

Although the Kingdom is a low generator of greenhouse gases with 0.2% of total emissions, Morocco has raised its ambitions by setting up a national strategy built on large projects in solar and wind energy, to increase the share of the renewable energy in order to reach 52 pc of its national power capacity in 2030.

As an illustration, Morocco has developed a national solar plan which aims to reach a capacity of 2,000 megawatts for a total investment of over 9 billion dollars by 2020. The concrete example of this plan is the solar complex of Noor-Ouarzazate, which constitutes the biggest multi-technological solar production site in the world. The first power plant has been put into service last February and the works for constructing two other plants have also been launched by His Majesty the King Mohammed VI.

In the same vein, and according to its longstanding tradition of solidarity, Morocco offers to share its experience, through innovative partnership agreements, particularly with the states of the African continent and the Middle East.