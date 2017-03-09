Programmes carried out by UNICEF Representation in Romania to continue 2018 through 2022

UNICEF Representation programmes in Romania will continue to be carried out 2018 through 2022, according to a memorandum passed by the Government on Wednesday.

According to a Government’s press release, UNICEF will continue to have an important role in supporting the solutions to children-specific issues and in promoting children’s rights.

The current UNICEF global approach aims at maintaining cooperation with the governments of all the states, including high-income countries, in order to ensure the universal mandate for the observance and promotion of children’s rights. In this regard, Romania can benefit from UNICEF expertise by developing projects specifically for the cooperation with the Government, including raising funds from public and private sources, the source specifies.

The press release reads that, although considerable progress has been made in the promotion and protection of children’s rights, Romania continues to face challenges that require concrete solutions such as: fighting social exclusion affecting especially children in vulnerable situations; preventing and combating all forms of violence; improving children’s access to quality services: education, health, social work; the creation of specialized services for the poorest communities and vulnerable groups in order to prevent school drop-out and child separation from family; the deinstitutionalization of children and ensuring their care after they leave the institutions; granting some form of adequate protection to children whose parents are working abroad.

The Government states that the future cooperation between UNICEF and our country comprises two important elements: continuing the support for solving child-protection specific problems according to national priorities as well as the international elements referring to capitalising the Romanian institutions’ experience in dealing with certain aspects related to child rights issues, by UNICEF’s facilitating the transfer of expertise and best practices to other countries.

The Executive also says that these cooperation projects can be a particularly useful initiative in the context of our country’s election campaign as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2020-2021).