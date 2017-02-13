Prosecutor attached to ICCJ on USR’s funding: Prosecution in rem is started for embezzlement, money laundering and conflict of interest

The Prosecutor attached to the Supreme Court stated, in an answer sent to News.ro regarding the complaint on a possible illegal funding of Save Romania Union (USR), that there is a case, from the beginning of this year, in which prosecution in rem has been started for deeds of embezzlement, money laundering and conflict of interest.

The case at the Prosecutor General regarding a possible illegal funding of USR has been opened following a complaint submitted by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), announced the Press Office of the Prosecutor General.

USR’s Nicusor Dan (photo) stated on Saturday for News.ro that he is “very surprised” by the announcement of the Prosecutor attached to the Supreme Court, according to which prosecution in rem has been started for deeds of embezzlement, money laundering and conflict of interest regarding funding the party, and that he will go to the court to clarify all these issues.

“I’ve read your news. I am very surprised. Embezzlement and money laundering, this is a surprise, indeed. We officially have that decision issued by the Permanent Electoral Authority by which they gave us RON 500,000 of RON 650,000 for the campaign for the local elections, they didn’t give us RON 150,000 for issues we challenged, each one of them, both at the 1st District Court and in the administrative procedure” Nicusor Dan stated.

As for the accusations of embezzlement and money laundering, the USR leader claimed that they don’t have “any connection” to his party.

“As for the conflict of interest, to the speculations appeared in media, it was an issue related to the fact that the party and USB shared the same space and the rent. So there’s nothing out of the ordinary. Embezzlement and money laundering, I just searched their definition. Embezzlement is the deed of the public officer who steals money. We’re not public officers. Money laundering refers to money coming from an offense. I don’t know, I don’t see any connection with us”, USR President explained.

He wished to mention that he will go to the court to clarify all these issues related to the USR’s financing.

“We’ll go see what’s about, to clarify it. There’s no accusation against us, everything until now is in rem. This means somebody made a complaint and the Prosecutor investigates if it is grounded or not, without investigating a specific person”, Nicusor Dan concluded.

“A case having the object mentioned by you has been registered at the Department of Criminal Investigation and Criminalistics of the Prosecutor attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ), the prosecution being started for the deed, in terms of the offenses of embezzlement, money laundering and conflict of interest”, stated the Prosecutor attached to the high Court of Cassation and Justice in the answer sent at the request of News.ro related to the date when the complaint was submitted and on the holder of the complaint regarding the alleged illegal spending of some campaign funds from USR.

The Prosecutors mentions that this case is pending, and that “various acts of procedure have been performed” until now.

PSD’s Liviu Dragnea stated on January 27 that the Prosecutor General of Romania, Augustin Lazar, didn’t answer to the question he put in a TV show, if he received a complaint from AEP on the USR’s illegal funding.

“I know he’s not allowed to investigate that case, but he must answer if he received it or not, if he is blocking the case or if he assigned it”, Liviu Dragnea stated.

Later, USR’s Nicusor Dan stated there is no investigation related to the USB/USR financing, after accusations have been launched in the public space regarding financing this party.

“The reality built by the politicians interested by amnesty and pardon and their resonance boxes in media is worthy of ‘Alice in Wonderland’. After the news according to which dogs receive money for the protest, the note saying that USB/USR was sponsored by homeless persons doesn’t surprise anyone” Nicusor Dan wrote on January 30, on his Facebook page.

The USR leader mentioned that he will repeat the true regarding the donations received by USR whenever it will be necessary. “Financing the electoral campaign for the local elections in Bucharest has been checked by the Permanent Electoral Authority, which found its legality and decided the settlement of the spent amounts. There is no investigation related to the USB/USR funding, as it is falsely claimed in the note published today on news websites and in TV shows. All the absurd accusations brought to USR prove a single thing, namely they are afraid” Nicusor Dan stated.