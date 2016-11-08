Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar: All documents liable to clarify Revolution must be declassified

Romania’s Prosecutor General has announced that he will request the declassification of all documents that can help clarify the Revolution case. He made the statement after military prosecutors announced last week that they extended their probe into crimes against humanity.

“Obviously, all the documents that can bring a contribution to clarifying the facts of the Revolution must be declassified,” Augustin Lazar stated the Superior Magistracy Council (CSM).

The Prosecutor General’s statement came against the backdrop in which military prosecutors announced last week that the probe into the Revolution case was extended ‘in rem,’ the prosecutors pointing out that also investigated will be the guilty acts committed after December 22, period that previously had been considered devoid of any clues pointing to guilty acts.

“Documents show that, in order to stay in power, the new political and military leadership formed after 22 December 1989, through its actions and orders, caused the death, wounding, physical harm, mental harm and detention of a high number of persons, guilty acts that fall within the typical characteristics of crimes against humanity,” the Prosecutor General Office informs.

The probing of events that occurred after the date of December 22 was one of the points mentioned in the request to have the case reopened.

“Until 22 December 1989, noontime, the command of the armed forces was exercised, in line with law no.5/1969, by the Council of Defence of the Socialist Republic of Romania, but in an unjustified manner the investigation did not seek to and consequently did not ascertain who took over the command of the armed forces on 22 December 1989. The investigation did not establish, nor did it seek to establish, who was supposed to exercise the command of the armed forces and who actually did, bearing in mind the appointment of General Victor Stanculescu as Minister of Defence, the reinstatement of General Stefan Gusa, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Timisoara on December 22, the resignation of the Dascalescu Government, the broadcasting of information according to which General Nicolae Militaru had taken over the command of the armed forces.”

“The investigation did not manage, nor did it seek to identify the members of the armed forces command, did not establish their prerogatives, whether those prerogatives included the enforcement of censorship; did not establish the identity of the person/persons who decided to establish this command; did not establish who were those supplying the information that was subsequently broadcast on television; how the information was received, whether it was verified, who was verifying it and how, and why [it was broadcast on television] bearing in mind that the phone lines and the communication lines in general were working perfectly. Military prosecutors state the fact that on December 22-27 there was no body/structure exercising state power, since the National Salvation Front’s decree-law no.2 on the establishment, organising and functioning of the Council of the National Salvation Front and of the NSF’s local councils was published no sooner than December 27,” reads the ordinance that requested the reopening of the case.

Back in February, acting Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu requested the reopening of the case, the ordinance listing the aspects that led to this decision. Subsequently, the Supreme Court confirmed the reopening of the case, which went to the Prosecutor General Office’s military prosecutors. According to the decision, prosecutors will also probe the events that occurred after December 22.

“The premised situation of crimes against humanity, referring to the existence of a generalised attack, stems from the high number of localities in which armed incidents occurred, with the aforementioned consequences. The manner in which this attack occurred shows the existence of a plan on which the actions were based, a plan that sought to generate a state of confusion among the armed forces, by splitting the leadership of the Defence Ministry and broadcasting false orders, reports and information, bringing people out into the streets and arming them and creating the appearance of a “civil war” in which armed units belonging to the Defence Ministry and Interior Ministry or of the same ministry fought each other, the goal being the legitimisation of the new leaders. To enact this plan, the Romanian Television was used to broadcast alarmist and sometimes false communiques, phone lines were cut and former military officers loyal to the new political-military leadership were put at the helm of state security and defence ministries, the consequence being a psychological and media “war” which caused numerous victims,” military prosecutors added.

Military prosecutors studying Revolution documents at the Senate

Military prosecutors have started studying, at the Senate’s headquarters, the documents of the parliamentary inquiry commission into the Romanian Revolution. Most of the documents are classified. In case they find documents that they consider useful evidence, they will request their declassification.

“Last week, the Chief Prosecutor and one of his deputies came to Parliament, asked to see the documents they have requested and the place where they can study them. They talked with the Senate’s Secretary General and I believe they have already started to study the Revolution case file. I can’t give you details. We placed all documents, an extremely high number of them, at the disposal of the Prosecutor Office. I believe we are talking about six or eight linear or square metres of documents. A lot of documents. Many of them have special status, classified documents, so we could not hand them over as initially requested,” Senate Deputy Speaker Ioan Chelaru said.

He added that the Military Prosecutor’s Office has decided to send at the Senate the prosecutors handling the probe, for them to study the documents and to request their declassification if needed.